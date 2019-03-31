NORTH SIOUX CITY -- A large grass fire broke out Sunday afternoon at the planned community of Wynstone and spread to the Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve in South Dakota.
North Sioux City assistant fire chief Jim Christenson said crews were called out to the fire, located in the area between Wynstone residences and Adams Nature Preserve, around 2:33 p.m. The North Sioux City Fire Department was assisted by crews from Jefferson, South Dakota, and a water tanker from the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City.
Christenson said an estimated 25 to 30 acres of grass burned, claiming a number of trees but not any structures. The fire burned close to several residences in Wynstone.
"It doesn't appear that anybody lost anything," he said.
The fire was probably caused by someone burning a wood pile in overly windy conditions, he said. He did not know whether that person would be cited.
Crews had the fire perimeter contained by 5 p.m. and continued fighting hot spots later in the evening.
"There's still going to be some smoldering trees," Christenson said.
The fire led to the closure of the Lake Loop trail system at the Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve during the afternoon.