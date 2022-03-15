Grass fire near Sergeant Bluff forced mobile home evacuations, didn't cause any damage

SIOUX CITY - A large grass fire scorched an area east of Interstate 29 in Sergeant Bluff on Tuesday, causing two mobile home parks to be evacuated.

The fire pushed towards the Bridge Mobile Home Park, the Woodford Mobile Home Park and a baseball field, causing the area to be evacuated. No mobile homes were damaged.

At around 3:50 p.m. a Sergeant Bluff Ambulance was called to attend to an injured firefighter.

City utility and Long Lines crews were called to the scene. Internet was impacted by the fire.

By 4 p.m. the fire was mostly extinguished, with firefighters double checking the area and extinguishing smaller embers.

Mutual aid was called for Sergeant Bluff, Salix and the 185th Air Refueling Wing Fire Department.

Woodbury County has been under a burn ban for more than three weeks due to drought conditions. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the entire county is in a state of moderate drought

Emergency services were notified of roughly 13 fires in the county on Sunday alone, largely the result of improper outdoor burning, as the county suffers a drought and a burn ban remains in effect.

Woodbury County Emergency Services Director Andrew Donawa said Monday the grass fires were the result of intentional fires in burn barrels or pits that got out of hand.

Another two fires were called in Monday morning, Donawa said.

"I think a lot of people still think that the burn ban is (not) in effect anymore, that it's been lifted, but that's not the case," he said.

Burn bans are also in effect for Plymouth, Ida, Monona, Cherokee and Crawford counties.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.