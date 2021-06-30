Grassley unsure if he'll back bipartisan infrastructure bill in Senate

SIOUX CITY -- Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley on Wednesday said he hasn't made up his mind on whether he would support a nearly $1 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill.
President Biden has called the package, negotiated by a group of Republican and Democratic senators last week, a “generational investment” that would brighten the country's' future.
But Grassley, while in Sioux City, took issue with the mixed signals Biden sent on the bill.
that he would veto a bipartisan infrastructure bill if Congress didn't pass legislation that would expand social safety net programs.
Biden initially said he wouldn't sign the bipartisan bill without an agreement "in tandem" on a larger reconciliation budget bill that would address his other key priorities.
After Republicans expressed outraged at what they perceived as a veto threat of the bipartisan bill, Biden walked back his remarks, saying he did not intend to link the two pieces of legislation.
"So that got all the Republicans and even a couple Democrats that were at the White House upset, and so then the president backed off of it and said, 'No I'm gonna sign it.' But then there was more muddying of the waters over the weekend, so I don't know where exactly we are," Grassley said.
While meeting with two local groups at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce offices,
Grassley argued the political will isn't there to finance Biden's social-spending goals. Some Democratic leaders have pushed for around $6 trillion in spending in the reconciliation bill. Under arcane budget rules, Democrats could pass that bill without Republican votes.
During an hourlong Q&A Wednesday with members of the Sioux City Growth Organization and Summer in Siouxland, oung constituents Grassley said he'd like to reach out to, the senator talked about infrastructure, electric vehicles, the capital gains tax, drug prices, the future stability of the Social Security system, partisanship and the media, the filibuster and gay marriage.
And he spoke for a few minutes about the topic that seemed to be on everyone's mind: the pushups, and his exercise regimen more generally.
The 87-year-old Grassley was fresh off an appearance Tuesday evening in Sioux Center, Iowa -- in which he performed pushups onstage with Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, a former Marine.
Shortly after arriving at 8 a.m. at the Chamber offices Wednesday, Grassley was asked about the pushups moments. The first question to come up after he took his seat was, again, about the pushups.
Most days, Grassley said, he's up around 4 in the morning. Then it's time for a run.
Grassley goes for morning runs frequently and said that, by his calculations, he should be able to continue running "until about 95," because he didn't begin running until age 65 and expects to get 30 years' worth of running out of his knees. He also does calisthenics in his office.
"I do my running in the morning. Better say I do my shuffling in the morning," Grassley joked.
Sprightly, fit and full of moxie in spite of his age, Grassley has yet to announce whether he'll run for re-election next year to the seat he's held for 40 years -- if he did, and assuming he won, he'd be 95 years old by the time the six-year term would end.
In brief press remarks following the Q&A, Grassley played his cards close to his vest.
"That announcement will be made sometime between Labor Day and the first week of November. I haven't really picked a date, but obviously I've got to speed-up my decision-making, because I've only got a couple months to make a final decision," he said.
Grassley said various factors are going into his thinking on 2022: "I think family, I think listening to Iowans, although out of three-and-two-tenths-million Iowans, I don't know how many talk to me about it. I don't bring it up with other people, but I'm sure interested in what people tell me. Then, I guess the other thing is -- I do enjoy my work, if there's any doubt about it, I'd be quitting."