Grassley unsure if he'll back bipartisan infrastructure bill in Senate

Grassley goes for morning runs frequently and said that, by his calculations, he should be able to continue running "until about 95," because he didn't begin running until age 65 and expects to get 30 years' worth of running out of his knees. He also does calisthenics in his office.

"I do my running in the morning. Better say I do my shuffling in the morning," Grassley joked.

Sprightly, fit and full of moxie in spite of his age, Grassley has yet to announce whether he'll run for re-election next year to the seat he's held for 40 years -- if he did, and assuming he won, he'd be 95 years old by the time the six-year term would end.

In brief press remarks following the Q&A, Grassley played his cards close to his vest.

"That announcement will be made sometime between Labor Day and the first week of November. I haven't really picked a date, but obviously I've got to speed-up my decision-making, because I've only got a couple months to make a final decision," he said.