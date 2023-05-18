SIOUX CITY -- The Girls of '68 will be holding a memorial ceremony for Theophile Bruguier and Chief War Eagle at their gravesites, located off of War Eagle Drive, at 10 a.m. May 27.

Along with placing wreaths on the graves, speakers will include Steve Red Buffalo and Diane Gardner, who is the educational chair of Bruguier's Cabin.

Theophile Bruguier was Sioux City's first white settler. War Eagle, a Native American leader, was both a good friend of Bruguier as well as his father-in-law.

Bruguier's Cabin -- located in Riverside Park -- will be open for 2 to 4 p.m., the second Sunday of every month, June through October.

The Girls of '68 have been caretakers of the historic structure since 1933. Generations of schoolchildren have toured the cabin as part of their study of Sioux City history. More than 1,000 fourth graders have visited the cabin annually.

Women who've lived in Sioux City for five or more years can join the Girls of '68. Call Diane Gardner at 712-490-6506 for details.