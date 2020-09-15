 Skip to main content
Great West to offer free lunch for truckers Tuesday and Wednesday at I-29 weigh stations
Great West to offer free lunch for truckers Tuesday and Wednesday at I-29 weigh stations

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Great West Casualty Company and Joe Morten & Son, Inc., will host two truck driver appreciation events, Tuesday and Wednesday, to say 'thank you' to the millions of truck drivers moving America forward every day.

Great West will provide a free lunch and goodie bag for drivers starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Jefferson, S.D. DOT weigh station north of Sioux City, and at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Salix, Iowa, DOT weigh station south of Sioux City. Meals will be distributed until they are gone.

Across the nation, the trucking industry is taking the week of Sept. 13-19 to honor the millions of professional truck drivers who deliver America’s freight safely and securely every day.

