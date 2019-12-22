Greathouse indeed: High-tech display in Northwest Iowa draws crowds

SERGEANT BLUFF -- There's a nightly procession of vehicles taking in the display on the south edge of Sergeant Bluff, where motorists are impressed with the dancing lights set to music.
Some may not know the name of the family who set up the holiday display in the 500 block of Baywood Court, but the fact that it is Greathouse seems quite apt.
Three cars parked to lengthily watch the show just before 8 p.m. seven days before Christmas. The show usually runs from sunset at 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. outside the home of Jay and Lea Greathouse.
"We have people who come up to the door and say thank you," Lea Greathouse said.
"We've had buses and vans," Jay Greathouse said.
He also name-checked the go-to extravagant Christmas lighting pop culture example, from the "Christmas Vacation" film.
"My neighbor calls me Griswold," Jay Greathouse laughed.
He has long enjoyed holiday displays on homes, and had hung a more traditional stringing of lights before upgrading to special digital pixel lighting a few years ago.
Colors leap on strands of LED tiny bulbs throughout the property, from left to right, up and down, changing colors again and again, quickly shifting in a visual smorgasbord reminiscent of the big reveal near the end of the 1970s film "Close Encounters of the Third Kind."
The key outdoor pieces are two so-called mega trees in the front lawn, one 18 feet tall and the other reaching 9 feet, some sizable snowflakes ranging from 2 to 4 feet on the roof, and nearest to the street in the yard are eight cones and four looped arches.
Greathouse has created three different display shows, which rotate every three nights, on the themes of traditional music, modern/hip hop and movie soundtracks. He has made music available on an open frequency at 96.7 FM, so people in proximity to the house can hear on radios in vehicles as they watch.
The only real glitch comes with a factor out of Greathouse's control -- when strong winds knock some of the pieces off the roof.
There is a Facebook page titled Greathouse Family Lights, where video clips of light shows are posted. People have weighed in with comments such as, "Amazing light and music show," and "Amazing job! Totally wonder how these are programmed!"
Jay Greathouse is more than happy to oblige.
A computer program controls the lights, manipulating a digital model to play a preprogrammed light show to the beat of music, he said. The computer relays signals via ethernet cables to control boxes around his home, which tell each light what color and brightness to emit.
"You have to model it, map it to your home. You just tell the software what to do," Jay Greathouse said.
Greathouse, who is director of Human Resources Department for Weston Foods in North Sioux City, said he isn't a particularly techie person. But four years ago his interest was immediately captured by "The Great Christmas Light Fight" reality show on ABC, in which elaborate displays by four families are judged for a winner, and one showed fully digital lights.
"I was sold -- 'I've got to figure out how to do this,'" Jay Greathouse said.
Jay Greathouse has communicated with "Light Fight" winners, whom he said helped him with tips.
"They are very helpful to those of us who aren't as advanced," Greathouse said.
Greathouse puts thought all year into how the display could be improved, and once fall arrives he starts putting details together.
The final display pieces are put up right after Thanksgiving and stay out until at least New Year's Day. Two teen sons, Harrison Greathouse and Reece Clausen, give labor to set up the pieces outside.
"This is a hobby, a yearlong hobby," Jay Greathouse said.
"Probably the insanity of it is the time to build it ... None of it comes pre-built, I have to put it together."
Jay Greathouse said the display uses surprisingly little electricity: "We don't even see a blink on the power bill."
Lea Greathouse recalled being emotionally touched by a doctor who brought an elderly man from a care facility to see the lights, explaining, "He needs to see a contemporary way of celebrating Christmas."
"I just get a lot of joy from other people getting joy," Jay Greathouse said.