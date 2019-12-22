Greathouse indeed: High-tech display in Northwest Iowa draws crowds

"You have to model it, map it to your home. You just tell the software what to do," Jay Greathouse said.

Greathouse, who is director of Human Resources Department for Weston Foods in North Sioux City, said he isn't a particularly techie person. But four years ago his interest was immediately captured by "The Great Christmas Light Fight" reality show on ABC, in which elaborate displays by four families are judged for a winner, and one showed fully digital lights.

"I was sold -- 'I've got to figure out how to do this,'" Jay Greathouse said.

Jay Greathouse has communicated with "Light Fight" winners, whom he said helped him with tips.

"They are very helpful to those of us who aren't as advanced," Greathouse said.

Greathouse puts thought all year into how the display could be improved, and once fall arrives he starts putting details together.

The final display pieces are put up right after Thanksgiving and stay out until at least New Year's Day. Two teen sons, Harrison Greathouse and Reece Clausen, give labor to set up the pieces outside.

"This is a hobby, a yearlong hobby," Jay Greathouse said.