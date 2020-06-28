Greek Fest foods still popular despite drive-thru format, pared-back menu

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Volunteers at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church's annual Greek Fest, held this year in a drive-thru format, said they were pleasantly surprised by how many people still turned out to purchase traditional Greek delicacies.

"From day one, we had lines all the way down the street, which was awesome," said Greek Fest volunteer Chris Margellos.

Fellow volunteer Fotene Karantinos estimated roughly 1,000 people came for the food during Saturday and Sunday. The line Sunday afternoon was long but fast-moving, with volunteers efficiently hurrying orders to cars.

It was really more of a "mini" Greek Fest, in the words of the volunteers. There were no dancers or music or booths, nor traditional Greek beverages, but the food -- probably the most popular element of the festival -- was still there.

"Traditionally everybody loves our Greek food, you know there's a buzz about it, every year," Margellos said.

Normally Greek Fest -- a major fundraiser for the small Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church -- is held during the last weekend in July. This year's Greek Fest is being held over a series of four weekends in June, July, August and October.