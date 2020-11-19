Greenberg's Jewelers to move from Southern Hills Mall to Sunnybrook

SIOUX CITY -- Greenberg's Jewelers, one of the original tenants of the Southern Hills Mall, has announced plans to leave the indoor shopping center and move to a new, larger location on Sunnybrook Drive.
The new Greenberg's will be at 5730 Sunnybrook Dr., next to the Greek to Me restaurant. The store is expected to be open by Feb. 1, and will remain in the mall until about the third week of January.
The new store will roughly double Greenberg's space -- from 1,500 square feet to 3,200 square feet.
"We've been there for 40 years, at the Southern Hills Mall, and our lease was up, and also we've found that Sunnybrook seems to be the hot area, where a lot more stores are opening right now," said Scott Sachnoff, husband of Amy Greenberg. Sisters Amy and Elise Greenberg and their husbands joined the family business in the 1980s, becoming the third generation of the Greenberg family to run the retailer.
At the time the Southern Hills Mall opened in March 1980, the major selling point of indoor shopping malls was that customers could roam indoors, rain or shine, from store to store. More recently, as retailers' and shoppers' preferences have shifted, stores have begun to favor standalone or strip-mall locations, where the store's entrance is on the outside.
"Our customers will be able to drive right up to our store. We have a parking area where it'll take them a minute to get into our store, versus at the mall, they have to park in the parking lot, then they have to walk all the way to the store," Sachnoff said.
Support Local Journalism
Greenberg's traces its history back to Jacob Greenberg, who opened a jewelry store in downtown Sioux City at the turn of the 20th century. Jacob Greenberg's son, Ray, joined the store in 1942, according to Greenberg's website, and his wife Ann joined in 1953. Ray and Ann's daughters, Amy and Elise, took over decades later.
Like a lot of Sioux City retailers of the era, Greenberg's Southern Hills Mall location opened the day the mall first welcomed shoppers. With the departure of Greenberg's, only about half a dozen of the mall's original 1980 tenants -- more than 75 -- will remain.
Today, Greenberg's has locations in Sioux City, Sioux Falls, Iowa City, Omaha, Ankeny and West Des Moines.
Photos from the spring: Southern Hills Mall reopens
Southern Hills Mall openings after COVID-19
Southern Hills Mall openings after COVID-19
Southern Hills Mall openings after COVID-19
Southern Hills Mall openings after COVID-19
Southern Hills Mall openings after COVID-19
Southern Hills Mall openings after COVID-19
Southern Hills Mall openings after COVID-19
Southern Hills Mall openings after COVID-19
Southern Hills Mall openings after COVID-19
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.