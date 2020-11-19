Greenberg's Jewelers to move from Southern Hills Mall to Sunnybrook

SIOUX CITY -- Greenberg's Jewelers, one of the original tenants of the Southern Hills Mall, has announced plans to leave the indoor shopping center and move to a new, larger location on Sunnybrook Drive.

The new Greenberg's will be at 5730 Sunnybrook Dr., next to the Greek to Me restaurant. The store is expected to be open by Feb. 1, and will remain in the mall until about the third week of January.

The new store will roughly double Greenberg's space -- from 1,500 square feet to 3,200 square feet.

"We've been there for 40 years, at the Southern Hills Mall, and our lease was up, and also we've found that Sunnybrook seems to be the hot area, where a lot more stores are opening right now," said Scott Sachnoff, husband of Amy Greenberg. Sisters Amy and Elise Greenberg and their husbands joined the family business in the 1980s, becoming the third generation of the Greenberg family to run the retailer.