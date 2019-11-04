SIOUX CITY -- Dan Greenwell, one of six candidates running for four seats on the Sioux City School Board, has so far out-spent each of his opponents in the race.
His campaign spent more than three times the amount of his closest competitor (in terms of dollars spent), and spent more than 19 times the amount of the least-financed candidate.
Greenwell's campaign received donations of $5,620, including $5,500 from his wife Gyna, during the period, in addition to $5,771.98 he had on hand at the beginning of the period. His campaign spent a total of $9,748.23 through Oct. 31.
Fellow candidate Monique Scarlett has far more individual and small-dollar donations than any of the others running. Her campaign received as many as 43 contributions from 41 donors and fundraising events, for a total of $4,142 worth of donations through the period ending Oct. 29. Most of the contributions were $250 or less.
Taylor Goodvin was the least-financed candidate in the group, with $600 in contributions and expenditures of $502.57.
All school board members were required to submit an accounting of their campaign finances, including donations, loans and expenditures, by Oct. 31. Only one candidate, Miyuki "Mickey" Nelson, missed the deadline, filing her report on Nov. 1.
City and school district elections are Tuesday.
Most of the candidates had few donors overall, and many relied on donations they or their spouses made to their own campaigns.
School board members in Iowa are not paid.
Here is a breakdown of each candidate's financing as reported in their disclosure forms:
Juline Albert: Received contributions of $2,350 through Oct. 24, including $1,800 she contributed herself and $100 from her sister.
Albert also gave $1,176.18 worth of in-kind contributions to her campaign, in the form of campaign signs she bought with her own money.
Her campaign spent $2,222.76, primarily on print advertising and mailings, and was left with $127.24 on hand at the end of the period. Her campaign had no cash on hand at the start of the reporting period.
Shaun Broyhill: Received contributions of $3,050 through Oct. 26, including cash contributions of $1,050, plus $2,000 in loans, which Broyhill himself issued to his campaign.
Broyhill gave $137.50 worth of in-kind contributions to his campaign, in the form of campaign postage he purchased.
Broyhill's campaign spent $2,794.43, primarily on advertising; $255.57 was left on hand at the end of the period. His campaign had no cash on hand at the start of the reporting period.
Taylor Goodvin: Received $600 in contributions through Oct. 25, including $150 from his father, Robert.
Goodvin's campaign spent $502.57, exclusively on campaign signage, and was left with $97.43 on hand at the end of the period. His campaign had no cash on hand at the start of the reporting period.
Dan Greenwell: Received $5,620 during period ending Oct. 31, including $5,500 from his wife, Gyna; the campaign listed unpaid loans of $12,500 on its balance sheet, apparently from loans Greenwell issued to one of his campaigns several years ago.
Greenwell began with $5,771.98 cash on hand at the start of the reporting period. His campaign spent $9,748.23 on campaign signage, broadcast and mail advertising during the period, and was left with $1,643.75 on hand at the end of the period.
Miyuki "Mickey" Nelson: Received cash donations of $4,715.25 during the period, with $4,215.25 coming from her husband, Charles, in addition to $3,775.74 of in-kind contributions, all of which were contributed by the Nelsons in the form of advertising, printing and reproduction.
Nelson's campaign had $26.46 cash on hand at the beginning of the reporting period. Expenditures totaled $1,830.89, for signage and advertising. Her campaign was left with $2,910.82 on hand at the end of the reporting period.
Monique Scarlett: Received $4,142 of cash donations through the period ending Oct. 29, with a large number of small-dollar ($250 or less) contributions coming from various people, including a $100 donation to herself, $40 from her son, Xavier, a $200 donation from her cousin Tamala Reynolds, and two donations totaling $140 from her uncle Larry Lauderdale.
A $100 donation from the Angelo James Insurance Agency was apparently reversed (under Iowa law, insurance companies, banks, credit unions and corporations are not allowed to give money to candidates).
Scarlett's husband, Don, contributed $565.40 in in-kind donations, in the form of food for a fundraiser event.
The campaign spent $3,061.53 on advertising, printing, reproduction and mail costs and professional services.
Scarlett herself issued $1,249.50 worth of debt to her campaign. The campaign was left with $1,080.47 cash on hand at the end of the period, and began the reporting period with no cash on hand.