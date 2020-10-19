Ground broken for Flatwater Crossing's newest mixed-use building

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- If you build it, they will come.
That's what Mayor Rod Koch was counting on as ground was formally broken Monday for Flatwater Crossing's newest mixed-use building.
The riverfront project's 367 building will feature 43 apartments and 6,700 square feet of commercial space. It's slated for completion in 2021.
It's the latest addition to a master planned community project being developed by Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development corporation for the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.
Flatwater Crossing, situated along the banks of the Missouri River, currently has one townhouse complex, a park, a variety of finished single-family homes and some other homes under construction.
One completed mixed-use building is slated to house a Sweetwater Cafe -- a coffee shop and deli under the Ho-Chunk Inc. umbrella -- on its ground floor and residential tenants on top of that.
"We are blessed that (Ho-Chunk President and CEO) Lance Morgan continues to have confidence in South Sioux City as well as in Siouxland," Koch said.
Specifically, Flatwater Crossing will help out with the lack of affordable housing in South Sioux City.
"We can show that South Sioux City is the quality place to live," Koch said.
According to Koch, newcomers are often attracted to an area due to its close proximity to water.
Support Local Journalism
Dennis Johnson, chief investment officer at Ho-Chuck Inc., agreed, adding that walking and biking trails are just as important in bringing new people to town.
"Trails add to quality of life," Johnson said. "So is a sense of community."
That is why Flatwater Crossing has been built to have walkable sidewalks, front porches for homes and balconies for apartment units.
Morgan said this is all part of a trend toward planned communities taking their cues from the concept of a neighborhood.
"Guess what is old is new again," he said.
Morgan said Flatwater Crossing still has a lot of land to fill. Ho-Chunk owns 200 acres near 29th Street and Veterans Drive on South Sioux City's southeast side.
So far, Morgan said he was pleased with the pace of development in the $75 million project that is expected to be completed in three phases during the next 20 years.
"This is just the start of great things coming," he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.