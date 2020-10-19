Ground broken for Flatwater Crossing's newest mixed-use building

According to Koch, newcomers are often attracted to an area due to its close proximity to water.

Dennis Johnson, chief investment officer at Ho-Chuck Inc., agreed, adding that walking and biking trails are just as important in bringing new people to town.

"Trails add to quality of life," Johnson said. "So is a sense of community."

That is why Flatwater Crossing has been built to have walkable sidewalks, front porches for homes and balconies for apartment units.

Morgan said this is all part of a trend toward planned communities taking their cues from the concept of a neighborhood.

"Guess what is old is new again," he said.

Morgan said Flatwater Crossing still has a lot of land to fill. Ho-Chunk owns 200 acres near 29th Street and Veterans Drive on South Sioux City's southeast side.

So far, Morgan said he was pleased with the pace of development in the $75 million project that is expected to be completed in three phases during the next 20 years.

"This is just the start of great things coming," he said.

