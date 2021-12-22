Ground broken for PlyWood Trail connecting Le Mars and Sioux City

MERRILL, Iowa -- Construction of the 16-mile trail connecting Sioux City to Le Mars has begun.

Organizers formally broke ground Tuesday on the PlyWood Trail. Ryan Meyer, chair of the PlyWood Trail Foundation said the ceremony marked the culmination of work and collaboration on the part of many different individuals.

"Quality of life amenities are so important in attracting workforce and young families to the area," Meyer said.

The first portion of this previously estimated $18 million project includes constructing the trailhead in Merrill, building a bridge over the west fork of the Floyd River and paving a 1/4 mile trail.

This portion is estimated to be complete in late spring or early summer, and Meyer said they are hopeful to connect Merrill to Le Mars in 2023.

Le Mars-based Wells Enterprises President Mike Wells has been a supporter of the trail since the beginning of the committee. He said Sioux City is the largest city in the state of Iowa without a trail.

This trail, along with the mountain bike trail at Cone Park will create a "bicycle destination in Northwest Iowa," Wells said.

The foundation had raised more than $4 million to construct the trail from both public and private sources, with a large portion from Wells Enterprises.

The committee also is is seeking state and federal grants to match the money raised.

The trail was named after the combination of Plymouth and Woodbury counties and will connect Sioux City, Hinton, Merrill and Le Mars.

The Committee was formed in 2015 but the effort to build the trail dates back to a Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council survey that noted the area was missing recreational trails.

In 2018 a route was selected that had the least impact on landowners, as most of the property needed can be obtained in rights-of-way from the cities and IDOT.

