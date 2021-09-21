Group working to revitalize Hubbard Park Softball Stadium

"It's a unique venue just because of the layout and everything," Christensen said. "In some respects, in the fastpitch softball world at least in the Midwest, this is our equivalent of Wrigley Field and Fenway Park."

Christensen said Hubbard Park is one of a "small handful" of existing, functional fastpitch softball parks in the country. He said it has a "national reputation" in the men's fastpitch softball world.

"You can go from California to New York state, you'll find somebody who's either heard of it or played here," he said.

Thousands didn't just flock to the ballpark for games. Christensen recalled just as many people being drawn to the park twice, during the 1980s, to view a traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

"The park got shut down a week each time they set it up in the outfield. There were thousands of people that came through here to see that. It was probably one of the park's finest moments," he said.

Revitalization underway

The ballpark's popularity began to dwindle after Penn Corp Park was built near the airport in 1983, according to Christensen. But, unlike Hubbard Park Softball Stadium, Penn Corp Park is no longer standing.