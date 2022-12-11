Gunshot noises played over loudspeaker at Briar Cliff dorm causes commotion early Sunday

SIOUX CITY -- Shortly after midnight Sunday, the sound of gunshots rang out at a Briar Cliff University dormitory, prompting a significant police response. As it would turn out, the noise came from a loudspeaker.

Shortly after midnight Sunday morning, "multiple calls" were received from Alverno Hall, a dormitory at the Briar Cliff campus, where callers reported having heard "multiple gunshots," Sioux City Police Sgt. Thomas Gill said Sunday evening. Callers reported having heard as many as 30 shots from the building's third floor.

A significant share of the Sioux City Police Department's on-duty officers at the time were dispatched to the campus, Gill said. Soon after, a message on Briar Cliff's website warned, "This is not a test. Shots are alleged to have been fired at/near Alverno. Alverno residents have been evacuated. Police are on scene and investigating. Other students should remain in their rooms."

Authorities soon learned that the shots were not real.

"Student(s) with a loudspeaker outside of a residence door played the sound of several gunshots being fired. A thorough review of Alverno Hall also verified no evidence of gunfire or other means to create this sound," a Briar Cliff spokeswoman wrote in an email Sunday evening.

An all-clear was issued around 1 a.m.

"Police have completed a search of Alverno and interviewed students. No evidence of a gun shot was found. Students have been cleared by police officers to return to their rooms. Other students may move about campus as normal," Briar Cliff wrote in a social media post at 1:07 a.m.

A person of interest has been identified, Gill said, but no charges have been filed. Disciplinary action may be undertaken by Briar Cliff, he added.