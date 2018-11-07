SIOUX CITY -- The first lasting snowfall of the 2018-19 winter is expected in Siouxland Thursday evening.
Kyle Weisser, a meteorologist with the Sioux Falls National Weather Service, said a total of 1/2 to 1 inch of snow could accumulate. Snow may begin falling during the evening hours, with heavy snowfall from midnight to 9 a.m.
Weisser cautioned that models on this system are inconsistent, and there is still a potential for a change to the forecast.
And don't expect the snow to melt the minute it hits the ground like it did the last time.
"This time it's going to take a little while" to melt, Weisser said, because the ground has chilled. "Not a lot of melting once it falls."
Friday's high temperature is pegged at 27 degrees, with an overnight low Friday night of 11 degrees. Saturday and Sunday's forecast high temperatures, of 34 and 38 degrees, could encourage some melting.