Half of South Dakota, Iowa residents partially vaccinated

SIOUX CITY -- Over half of eligible South Dakota and Iowa residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines.

In South Dakota, 54.22 percent of those over 16 years old have received one dose and 43.89 percent have completed the series, according to the state vaccine tracker.

In Iowa, it is estimated 53.16 percent of those over 16 years old have received one dose and 39.50 percent have completed the series. Estimation is based on 2019 Census Estimate for those 16 or older.

In Nebraska, 42 percent of those eligible have received at least one does and 28 percent have completed the series, according to the state vaccine tracker.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 24,790 people in Woodbury County had received both shots of a two-dose vaccine, while another 2,885 had received a single-dose vaccine, according to state statistics. That's nearly 27% of the county's population.

Woodbury County is allocated 25,725 prime doses of Modern and Pfizer as well as 4,000 Johnson & Johnson doses.

South Dakota and Nebraska resumed using Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccinations Monday, state health officials announced.

Caitlin Yamada

