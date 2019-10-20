SIOUX CITY -- If it is prime in popular culture, there's probably major interest by people to dress in that vein for Halloween.
Covering the gamut from horror film frights to youngster delights, prime 2019 examples of popular costuming are the demented clown Pennywise from the latest "It" movie and the princesses Elsa and Anna from the upcoming "Frozen" sequel.
For Pennywise, "I've got decor, I've got animatronic, I've got costumes," said Paul Boecher, manager of the Spirit Halloween store at Southern Hills Mall, a popular place for people to gear up for the holiday.
Additionally, a 2018 YouTube reboot of the 1980s "Karate Kid" series of movies has made popular a bunch of Cobra Kai dojo options. That includes Daniel and Johnny character gear, such as shirts, pants, belts and headbands.
Even though it comes from a movie in 2007, items related to Sam, who wears a large burlap mask, from "Trick'r'Treat" is popular this year.
There is a necessity to get fresh options each year, Boecher said, so the "Stranger Things" pieces are updated for items that popped over summer on the third season. However, Boecher said the tried-and-true costumes each year include clowns, witches, vampires and superheroes, especially for kids.
"Michael Myers, from the 'Halloween' movies, I can't keep that in stock," Boecher said.
Over at Almost Antique and Costume Emporium on Floyd Bouelvard, employee Paula Eickholt agreed Pennywise from "It" is a top seller.
"They want this one, the newest one. He looks really wild," Eickholt said, as she showed a packaged costume.
For children, she said girls are buying costumes to look like the characters from the recent Disney Channel "Descendants" series of films. Additionally, the HarleyQuinn character has been popular for females for three solid years, since the 2016 film "Suicide Squad."
For "old school" choices, Eickholt said, the possessed doll Chucky from slasher films is always big.
Dimitri Fowler, of Sioux City, had been to Spirit at least five times by Oct. 10. Fowler, who was a werewolf last year, likes to take his time on picking out a costume and was poring over many masks based on characters from movies.
Boecher has worked for the last four years as Spirit Halloween manager. It is a seasonal job, but the clientele is so strong that people will recognize him in early spring and want to know when the store opens again.
When serving in the Air Force for 24 years, Boecher set up haunted houses on the base for the majority of the Halloweens.
"I am just a Halloween nut," Boecher said.
Boecher couldn't be more into his job -- he's the type who knows the trivia that the face of actor William Shatner was used for the mold of the original mask for Michael Myers in the "Halloween" film series.
Not everything for sale at Spirit Halloween is a costume or accoutrements to be worn. There is a $299 seven-foot-high animatronic arctic dragon modeled on Viserion from "Game of Thrones."
For those who want to look like President Donald Trump, his close likeness is available in a mask of "Yelling Candidate" and other fare.
Boecher said the average sale for a costume is $40 to $50 for adults and $30 to $40 for children.
"It is nothing for people with a family of two kids to spend $200 or $250," Boecher said.
Eickholt offered, "If they are crazy about it, money is no object." She added that people usually spend from $20 to $30, on fare that includes items from two former well-known shops, The Dowry and Scare Central.
Carolina Ruiz, of South Sioux City, says she goes less expensive, spending about $15 per year to pull off outfits like a princess. Ruiz likes window shopping through the many items, but usually makes a decision about two weeks before the holiday.
Dree Arens, of Hartington, Nebraska, has thrown a big Halloween party for her kids over the last several years. This year, it will be a haunted barn theme, and friends of her school-age children start asking about the party once school starts.
Arens dressed in Egyptian garb last year and will definitely select a costume to be determined.
"It is something to look forward to," Arens said.