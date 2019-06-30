SIOUX CITY -- After nearly a decade serving wraps, the Pita Pit restaurant on Hamilton Boulevard has announced it will close.
According to a notice posted on the door of the establishment, Pita Pit, 2927 Hamilton Blvd., will close permanently July 31. It will be open Monday through Friday until its closure.
In an unsigned post on Pita Pit's Facebook page, the store's proprietors decided to close "because our family is too busy and we want to slow down."
"We are closing only to slow down and start a new chapter in our life," the post read in part. "We have a lot of customers who we will miss seeing each week. That’s why when I stated it is with great sadness and great joy. It’s bittersweet for us!"