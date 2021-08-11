Hamilton Boulevard resurfacing meeting is Thursday

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Engineering Division will host a public meeting Thursday to address the proposed resurfacing of Hamilton Boulevard from 15th Street to 20th Street and from 36th Street to the city limits.

Construction on the resurfacing project is anticipated to begin in the spring of 2022.

The public meeting will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 3101 Hamilton Blvd.

During the meeting, information about the project's limits, details and an anticipated traffic detour will be provided.

