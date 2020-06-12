Hamilton Boulevard to close between West 7th and Wesley Parkway

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- The segment of Hamilton Boulevard between West Seventh Street and Wesley Parkway will be closed beginning Monday for a city street resurfacing project.

Work is expected to continue until late July, according to a city press release.

Northbound traffic will be detoured onto West Seventh Street, Omaha Street, Wesley Parkway and back to Hamilton Boulevard. Southbound traffic will be detoured onto West 14th Street, Panoah Street, and West Seventh and back to Hamilton.

The closure is part of the city's annual resurfacing project, during which existing sidewalk curb ramps will be replaced, new curbs and gutters will be installed, concrete panels patched and asphalt resurfaced.

Other resurfacing locations this summer include Jackson Street from Fifth to 14th Street, Jackson Street from 36th to 39th Street, and 30th Street from Jackson to Jones Street. Work at these locations is expected to begin in late July, with a planned completion date in late October.

