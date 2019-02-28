Try 3 months for $3

SIOUX CITY -- Hamilton Boulevard will close next week while the southbound Interstate 29 bridge over the street is removed.

Weather permitting, Hamilton Boulevard will close at 6 p.m. March 8 and remain closed until 6 a.m. March 11, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

All ramps at the Hamilton Boulevard interchange will remain open while the bridge is being removed as part of the I-29 widening project.

Northbound traffic on Hamilton will be detoured onto eastbound I-29 to Wesley Way, where traffic will cross over the interstate, then enter westbound I-29 to the Hamilton exit.

Southbound Hamilton traffic will be detoured onto westbound I-29 to Riverside Boulevard, where motorists will cross over the interstate, then enter eastbound I-29 to the Hamilton exit.

