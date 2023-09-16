PONCA, Neb. – The 18th Annual Missouri River Outdoor Expo is a dream come true for lovers of the outdoors.

The two-day event at Ponca State Park features more 100 hands-on activities and demonstrations including outdoor cooking, archery, log rolling and a tomahawk range.

Kraig Bushnell and Doug Adams, both of Bellevue, Nebraska, brought four boys, members of the local RoyalRangers USA Christian scouting group, to the expo.

“All the cool things they offer, all the sporting goods, the camping, the cooking there’s all kinds of activities for these young boys,” Bushnell said when asked why they made the trip to Ponca for the Expo. “This is the stuff we want to teach them, how to cook, how to build a fire, how to shoot archery, all the cool stuff.”

Davis Scrabeck, 12, Bellevue, Neb., was looking forward to the hands-on demonstrations.

“I think it’s amazing. I am really excited for the archery and herpetology,” Scrabeck said.

This was the second trip to the Expo for Adams.

“We came up here last year just the three of us leaders. We didn’t bring any boys. We just wanted to see what it’s all about and it’s great. All the outdoor activities, it fits right into what we do,” Adams said.

After recently taking up the sport of fly fishing, Adams was excited about the fly fishing clinic in the riverfront exhibition area.

The programs were split into three areas, the riverfront exhibition, resource and education center and the Eric Wiebe shooting complex.

Visitors could enjoy bowfishing, a canine aquatics competition, youth casting contest, family outdoor cooking demonstrations, archery, deer processing and pony rides.

Andy Weekly was helping to run a food stand to support the Norris Trap Team, a school trap team in Lancaster County, Neb., south of Lincoln.

On Saturday morning they were serving biscuits and gravy for breakfast, and walking tacos for lunch.

“This is our first year actually doing this and we are looking forward to this and seeing how it goes,” Weekly said.

“We have about 85 kids on the team this year. Last year we had the state champion in the state of Nebraska on the team.”

The young and the young-at-heart were enjoying the s’mores booth.

Wendy Hilgenkamp, a volunteer with the Nebraska Master Naturalists, was helping visitors make the sweet treats,

“They called and asked if I wanted to make s’mores and I said, ‘of course I do,’” Hilgenkamp said.

“There are so many families that come through. It gives them a great opportunity to do something together as a family. Maybe they’ve never cooked s’mores before or maybe they’ve cooked them in a different way than we do.”

They were using cookies made out of chocolate and graham crackers instead of single graham crackers and chocolate bars.

“It’s just a lot of fun. It’s just a great way to spend time outside with family.”

The outdoor expo continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ponca State Park.