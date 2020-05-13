You are the owner of this article.
Hard Rock cancels Battery Park shows for remainder of 2020
Hard Rock cancels Battery Park shows for remainder of 2020

Nelly Concert (copy)

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino announced Wednesday the cancellation of three performances set this summer at the casino's Battery Park venue. Among the cancellations was a planned performance by Nelly, seen here at Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre in October 2016. 

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino announced in a Facebook post Wednesday that performances at the casino's Battery Park venue are canceled for 2020. 

The cancellations were prompted by concerns over potential spread of COVID-19. 

Impacted performances include rapper Nelly, scheduled to appear May 30; Grammy-nominated rock band Papa Roach, scheduled to appear July 14; and the multi-platinum band Shinedown, scheduled to appear Aug. 7. These were the first three concerts Hard Rock had lined up for its summer concert series, first announced back in February. 

Those who purchased tickets on a credit or debit card will be refunded, while those who purchased with cash can request a refund at the Rock Stop once the Hard Rock re-opens. 

