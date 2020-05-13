Hard Rock cancels Battery Park shows for remainder of 2020

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino announced in a Facebook post Wednesday that performances at the casino's Battery Park venue are canceled for 2020.

The cancellations were prompted by concerns over potential spread of COVID-19.

Impacted performances include rapper Nelly, scheduled to appear May 30; Grammy-nominated rock band Papa Roach, scheduled to appear July 14; and the multi-platinum band Shinedown, scheduled to appear Aug. 7. These were the first three concerts Hard Rock had lined up for its summer concert series, first announced back in February.

Those who purchased tickets on a credit or debit card will be refunded, while those who purchased with cash can request a refund at the Rock Stop once the Hard Rock re-opens.

