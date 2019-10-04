Hard Rock Hotel & Casino parking ramp

A parking ramp that crosses over Third Street and connects a parking garage to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is shown in a July file photo. The structure, intended to have retail spaces at ground level, was designed to alleviate parking congestion for both the casino and the nearby Tyson Events Center. The casino announced the opening of the parking garage on Friday. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announced Friday that its new parking garage at 205 Pearl St. is open for parking, just a few weeks after the casino opened its new sportsbook

The four-story, covered parking garage has some 530 parking spaces and offers a state-of-the-art parking system that shows available spaces. Low-profile LED luminaries designed for use in parking garages facilitate the movement of vehicle and pedestrian traffic and increased safety. 

Construction began last fall on the $10.9 million ramp, which was built in partnership with the city. The city footed roughly $5.5 million of the cost, largely because the ramp is hoped to benefit Tyson Events Center patrons. 

The 245,000-square-foot garage extends over Third Street and joins the Hard Rock at a vestibule, currently under construction, on the south side of the casino on Third Street. The garage also has direct access to a brand-new casino entrance located near the Hard Rock Sportsbook, which opened last month.

The structure varies between about 40 and 56.6 feet in height and is 131 feet wide (east to west) and 457 feet long (north to south), contractor W.A. Klinger LLC reported in the summer. It also offers some 15,000 square feet of retail space at the corner of Third and Pearl Streets. Retail tenants of the building have not yet been announced. 

