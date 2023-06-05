SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Sioux City has won the coveted 2023 Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Awards, along with 15 other properties around the world including Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya, Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast and Hard Rock Hotel Davos, among others.

Since 2002, the Travelers' Choice awards showcase the best hotels in multiple categories and regions, based on the reviews and opinions of travelers from around the world.

Tripadvisor explains that properties with consistently strong reviews, earn the Traveler's Choice distinction.

"Receiving this award showcases that our guests truly enjoy their experience at Hard Rock," said general manager Doug Fisher. "This award highlights the efforts of our great team members who go out of their way each and every day to ensure a best-in-class experience."