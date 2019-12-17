Hard Rock in Sioux City adds online sports betting

SIOUX CITY – Patrons at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City can now place wagers on sporting events through the comfort of their laptops or mobile devices.

The casino on Tuesday announced its online sports betting is live.

“We are excited to introduce online sports betting to our players,” said Anthony Torres, director of sports book operations. "Our plan since day one was to ensure that guests will receive the same exemplary experience online as they would if they were to walk directly into the sportsbook, and we believe they will be thrilled with the results.”

Sports wagering became legal in Iowa in mid-August. The Hard Rock started taking bets inside the casino on Sept. 20.

In order to begin online betting, guests are required to visit the casino and create an account with their name, date of birth, address, mobile phone number and valid email address. After that, they will be able to place sports bet at any hour of the day through www.HardRockSportsbook.com.

To place funds into online sports betting accounts, guests will need to make a cash deposit at the Hard Rock Sportsbook or at any PayNearMe location. Additional funding options will be available in the near future.