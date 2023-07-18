SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is releasing a limited number of premium seating, in previous sold out sections as well as in the Bud Light Party Tent and Rock Star Lounge, for the remaining shows in Battery Park.

The hard-rocking Volbeat will perform with Halestrom on July 29, Lainey Wilson and Kaitlin Butts are slated to appear on Aug. 10, with Ludacris coming on Aug. 12.

The limited number of premium seating tickets are now on sale at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in-person at the hotel's Rock Shop.

Battery Park events are open to audiences of all ages.