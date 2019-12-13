Hard Rock Sioux City casino sold to Peninsula Pacific Entertainment

"Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City is a highly successful property that offers the best dining, gaming and entertainment experience in the region,” Stevens, who serves as chairman and managing partner of Peninsula Pacific, said in a statement Friday. "We have a long history with Hard Rock, and in Iowa communities, and we are excited to continue to grow our community engagement and investment in Sioux City."

The pending sale means the end of Bill Warner's association with the Hard Rock property in Sioux City. He was the public face of the $128.5 million project as it moved from the drawing board in the fall of 2012 to the completion of the nearly year-long construction in August 2014.

By a 3-2 vote, the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission selected in April 2013 selected the Hard Rock's group proposal that included renovating the historic Battery Building in the 300 block of Water Street over two other potential operators and three different sites. The other applicants included Penn National Gaming, which owned the former Argosy Sioux City riverboat casino, and Ho-Chunk Inc., which proposed a downtown casino at the site of the historic Warrior Hotel.