Hard Rock Sioux City casino to reopen Tuesday; Grand Falls Casino is back on Monday

Temperature screening stations will be positioned at all entry points to ensure no one with an elevated temperature of 100.4 degrees or above enters the casino. All Hard Rock employees who work in direct guest-service areas will wear masks as part of their uniforms, and patrons are encouraged to wear masks as well.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming back our guests and team members," general manager Doug Fisher said in a statement Wednesday. "The safety of each person who steps into our building is of the utmost importance, and we will continue working diligently with local and state authorities to ensure that our reopening is secure for everyone involved."

Entrances will be limited to the main and east doors during most operating hours. The north entrance, located near Main + Abbey, will be open only during the restaurant's hours only.

The new hours will be 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. on weekdays. On weekends, the casino will offer its normal around-the-clock hours, running from 7 a.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Monday. The casino also will be open 24 hours on select weekends.

The Hard Rock's sportsbook, which debuted in September, also will reopen Tuesday with reduced hours. The sportsbooks new hour will be noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.