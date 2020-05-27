Hard Rock Sioux City casino to reopen Tuesday; Grand Falls Casino is back on Monday

SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City is set to reopen Tuesday, nearly three months after being shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort in rural Lyon County plans to open on Monday, the first day the state's casinos are allowed to resume activities under an order Gov. Kim Reynolds signed this week that lifts restrictions on casinos and some other businesses. The governor ordered casinos closed on March 17 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
One tribal casino in western Iowa will delay its reopening until later in June, while another will announce its intentions later this week.
Blackbird Bend Casino said Wednesday it tentatively plans to resume operations on June 15. WinnaVegas Casino Resort has not yet set a reopening date.
The Hard Rock will reopen with reduced hours, social distancing rules and some other restrictions.
The casino will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday with slot machines only. Due to a phased opening approach, table games will remain closed until a later date. The 54-room Hard Rock hotel, the World Tour Buffet, valet and coat check also will remain closed.
Temperature screening stations will be positioned at all entry points to ensure no one with an elevated temperature of 100.4 degrees or above enters the casino. All Hard Rock employees who work in direct guest-service areas will wear masks as part of their uniforms, and patrons are encouraged to wear masks as well.
"We are thrilled to be welcoming back our guests and team members," general manager Doug Fisher said in a statement Wednesday. "The safety of each person who steps into our building is of the utmost importance, and we will continue working diligently with local and state authorities to ensure that our reopening is secure for everyone involved."
Entrances will be limited to the main and east doors during most operating hours. The north entrance, located near Main + Abbey, will be open only during the restaurant's hours only.
The new hours will be 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. on weekdays. On weekends, the casino will offer its normal around-the-clock hours, running from 7 a.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Monday. The casino also will be open 24 hours on select weekends.
The Hard Rock's sportsbook, which debuted in September, also will reopen Tuesday with reduced hours. The sportsbooks new hour will be noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Hard Rock also has introduced a new initiative called Safe + Sound that includes enhanced sanitation measures and social distancing practices. Among other things, the initiative includes appropriate spacing of gaming positions, floor decals to help guests maintain physical distancing, frequent sanitation of all screens, tabletops and food & beverage outlets, anti-bacterial wipes throughout the casino and hand sanitizer stations throughout the property.
Grand Falls Casino, located near the small town of Larchwood, just across the border from South Dakota, will reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, general manager Sharon Haselhoff said. Slot machines will be offered, but casino officials are still deciding whether they can restart table games and still meet the social distancing guidelines, she said.
The casino will resume operations around the clock, with its sportsbooks also reopening Monday.
Grand Falls reopened its hotel, some restaurants and its spa last week. The venue's buffet will remain closed for now, she said.
"We've been doing a lot of training the last week and a half with our employees," she said Wednesday. "They're excited to welcome everyone back."
Blackbird Bend Casino is owned and operated by the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska on their reservation land near Onawa, Iowa.
“Based on a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in parts of East Central Nebraska, we believe it is prudent to delay our reopening until mid-June,” Brad Appleton, chief operating officer for Blackbird Bend Corporation, said in a statement. "While we are anxious to resume operations, we know this decision represents the best interests of the larger community because many of our team members and guests reside in that area of Nebraska that is still seeing an increase in cases. Our highest priority is the health and safety of people, not profits."
Spokesman Patrick Foley said WinnaVegas will make an announcement Friday regarding the status of the casino, owned and operated by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska on their land near Sloan, Iowa.
Foley said there has been some confusion regarding a reopening date due to some recent social media posts.
