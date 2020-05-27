You are the owner of this article.
Hard Rock Sioux City casino to reopen Tuesday with COVID-19-related limits
Hard Rock Sioux City casino to reopen Tuesday with COVID-19-related limits

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City plans to reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday with some restrictions related to COVID-19. Gov. Kim Reynolds recently lifted the emergency order that shut down the state's casinos on March 17. 

SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City is scheduled to reopen Tuesday, nearly three months after the state shut down casinos to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The downtown casino complex will operate with reduced hours, social distancing rules and other restrictions.

Temperature screening stations will be positioned at all entry points to ensure no one with an elevated temperature of 100.4 degrees or above enters the casino. All Hard Rock employees who work in direct guest-service areas will wear masks as part of their uniforms, and patrons are encouraged to wear masks as well. 

"We are thrilled to be welcoming back our guests and team members," general manager Doug Fisher said in a statement Wednesday. "The safety of each person who steps into our building is of the utmost importance, and we will continue working diligently with local and state authorities to ensure that our reopening is secure for everyone involved."

The casino will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday with slot machines only. Due to a phased opening approach, table games will remain closed until a later date. The 54-room Hard Rock hotel, the World Tour Buffet, valet and coat check also will remain closed. 

Entrances will be limited to the main and east doors during most operating hours. The north entrance, located near Main + Abbey, will be open only during the restaurant's hours only.

The new hours will be 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. on weekdays. On weekends, the casino will offer its normal around-the-clock hours, running from 7 a.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Monday. The casino also will be open 24 hours on select weekends.

The Hard Rock also has introduced a new initiative called Safe + Sound that includes enhanced sanitation measures and social distancing practices. Among other things, the initiative includes appropriate spacing of gaming positions, floor decals to help guests maintain physical distancing, frequent sanitation of all screens, tabletops and food & beverage outlets, anti-bacterial wipes throughout the casino and hand sanitizer stations throughout the property. 

