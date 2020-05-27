Hard Rock Sioux City casino to reopen Tuesday with COVID-19-related limits

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City is scheduled to reopen Tuesday, nearly three months after the state shut down casinos to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The downtown casino complex will operate with reduced hours, social distancing rules and other restrictions.

Temperature screening stations will be positioned at all entry points to ensure no one with an elevated temperature of 100.4 degrees or above enters the casino. All Hard Rock employees who work in direct guest-service areas will wear masks as part of their uniforms, and patrons are encouraged to wear masks as well.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming back our guests and team members," general manager Doug Fisher said in a statement Wednesday. "The safety of each person who steps into our building is of the utmost importance, and we will continue working diligently with local and state authorities to ensure that our reopening is secure for everyone involved."