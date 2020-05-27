Hard Rock Sioux City casino to reopen Tuesday with COVID-19-related limits

SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City is scheduled to reopen Tuesday, nearly three months after the state shut down casinos to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The downtown casino complex will operate with reduced hours, social distancing rules and other restrictions.
Temperature screening stations will be positioned at all entry points to ensure no one with an elevated temperature of 100.4 degrees or above enters the casino. All Hard Rock employees who work in direct guest-service areas will wear masks as part of their uniforms, and patrons are encouraged to wear masks as well.
"We are thrilled to be welcoming back our guests and team members," general manager Doug Fisher said in a statement Wednesday. "The safety of each person who steps into our building is of the utmost importance, and we will continue working diligently with local and state authorities to ensure that our reopening is secure for everyone involved."
The casino will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday with slot machines only. Due to a phased opening approach, table games will remain closed until a later date. The 54-room Hard Rock hotel, the World Tour Buffet, valet and coat check also will remain closed.
Entrances will be limited to the main and east doors during most operating hours. The north entrance, located near Main + Abbey, will be open only during the restaurant's hours only.
The new hours will be 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. on weekdays. On weekends, the casino will offer its normal around-the-clock hours, running from 7 a.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Monday. The casino also will be open 24 hours on select weekends.
The Hard Rock also has introduced a new initiative called Safe + Sound that includes enhanced sanitation measures and social distancing practices. Among other things, the initiative includes appropriate spacing of gaming positions, floor decals to help guests maintain physical distancing, frequent sanitation of all screens, tabletops and food & beverage outlets, anti-bacterial wipes throughout the casino and hand sanitizer stations throughout the property.
The Siouxland Humane Society is mostly empty during COVID-19
The Siouxland Humane Society is mostly empty during COVID-19
The Siouxland Humane Society is mostly empty during COVID-19
The Siouxland Humane Society is mostly empty during COVID-19
The Siouxland Humane Society is mostly empty during COVID-19
The Siouxland Humane Society is mostly empty during COVID-19
COVID-19 plasma donations 1
COVID-19 plasma donations 2
COVID-19 plasma donations 3
COVID-19 plasma donations
COVID-19 plasma donations
COVID-19 Heelan military graduates
COVID-19 Heelan military graduates
COVID-19 Heelan military graduates
COVID-19 Heelan military graduates
COVID-19 Heelan military graduates
Flat teachers accompany their students
Flat teachers accompany their students
Flat teachers accompany their students
Flat teachers accompany their students
COVID-19 Church donations 1
COVID-19 Church donations 2
COVID-19 Church donations 3
Okoboji recreation after COVID-19 1
Okoboji recreation after COVID-19 2
Okoboji recreation after COVID-19 3
Okoboji recreation after COVID-19 4
Okoboji recreation after COVID-19 5
Okoboji recreation after COVID-19
Okoboji recreation after COVID-19
Okoboji recreation after COVID-19
Okoboji recreation after COVID-19
Okoboji recreation after COVID-19
Okoboji recreation after COVID-19
Okoboji recreation after COVID-19
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.