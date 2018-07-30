SIOUX CITY -- After a one-year dip, revenue at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City grew by 5 percent in the recently completed fiscal year.
Betters left behind $80.9 million at the Hard Rock in the 12 months ending June 30, compared to $77 million for the previous year, according to annual reports filed with the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.
The Hard Rock's fiscal 2018 adjusted gross revenues marked the second-best performance since the casino opened downtown four years ago Wednesday, topped only by the $83 million the Hard Rock brought in during the 12 months ending June 30, 2016. The latter showing was bolstered by the thousands of temporary construction workers who frequented the casino while assigned to the multi-year expansion of the CF Industries fertilizer complex at Port Neal.
The Hard Rock was one of just nine of Iowa’s 19 state-regulated casinos that recorded positive revenue growth for fiscal 2018, according to the IRGC. Another was Grand Falls Casino Resort, a rural Lyon County casino, located just across the South Dakota border from Sioux Falls. Grand Falls' revenues increased about 5 percent, from $54.8 million to $56.2 million.
Combined gross revenues for all Iowa gambling locations was $1.464 billion for fiscal 2018, up 0.7 from the previous 12 months.
The Hard Rock reported 1.76 million people entered the casino floor in fiscal 2018, compared to 1.72 million the previous year.
Hard Rock General Manager Jim Franke attributed the growth in attendance and revenue to increased promotions and diverse entertainment options, which included big-name musicians and other acts at the casino's two venues -- the indoor Anthem and the outdoor Battery Park.
"We just continue to improve the business and drive business downtown," Franke said Monday.
Franke, who took over as general manager in March, also cited the completion of some Interstate 29 reconstruction in the downtown corridor.
"With the interstate exits and northbound lane opened up, that's had a positive impact on our business as well," he said.
Built at a cost of $130 million, the Hard Rock complex at Third and Pearl streets incorporated into its design the historic Battery Building, where the top two floors were turned into a 54-room boutique hotel. The 41,500-square-foot casino floor boasts 895 slot machines and 28 table games. Last year, the casino expanded the gaming floor by 8,000 square feet, adding 60 slots, two blackjack tables, a private lounge and an upscale wine bar.
Legalized gambling moved from the Missouri River to the downtown business district after the IRGC on April 18, 2013, awarded a state gaming license to the Hard Rock group and its nonprofit sponsor, Missouri River Historical Development.
In its first fiscal year, for the 12 months ending June 30, 2015, the casino's adjusted gross revenues topped $70 million. That was well short of the $90 million in first-year revenues its Las Vegas-based owners originally projected.
At its peak, the former Argosy Sioux City riverboat casino posted $61 million in revenue.