Hard Rock Sioux City reopens Tuesday as industry looks to recover from millions in lost revenues

In the mid-March through May period in 2019, state and local governments, which included the city of Sioux City and Woodbury County, shared in about $5.5 million in taxes from the Hard Rock, according to IRGC data.

Statewide, the 19 casinos took in about $130 million in adjusted gross revenues and paid about $29 million in taxes to state and local governments, according to the IRGC.

Last spring's comparisons do not take into consideration the new sportsbooks that opened at Iowa's casinos in late summer and early fall. Hard Rock's sportsbook debuted in September.

In some other states where casinos reopened after the COVID-19 threat eased, there was a slight uptick in revenues, compared to the same period last year.

The IRGC has not put together a forecast for the remainder of the fiscal year, administrator Brian Ohorilko said. But operators and others in the industry are bracing for a potential year-over-over slowdown, he said.

"After the initial excitement is over, most people in the industry are expecting a decline," Ohorilko said.

Like other casinos, the Hard Rock will initially operate at reduced capacity, as well as adopt social distancing practices and sanitation measures.