Hard Rock Sioux City reopens Tuesday as industry looks to recover from millions in lost revenues

SIOUX CITY -- The Hard Rock Sioux City casino resumes taking bets Tuesday after a state-imposed, 11-week shutdown that cost the downtown venue millions of dollars in lost revenue.
Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered casinos and many other businesses to close March 17 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Last week, the governor gave casinos the green light to reopen as early as Monday with social distancing practices and some other restrictions.
Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort in rural Lyon County was among over a dozen Iowa casinos to welcome back patrons Monday.
At the Hard Rock, the doors were scheduled to reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Due to a phased opening approach, patrons can make bets at slot machines but table games will remain closed until a later date.
The temporary shutdown was a major blow to the casino owners, employees, state and local governments, and local charities.
From mid-March 2019 through May 2019, roughly the same 10-week period that the Hard Rock was shuttered this spring, the casino posted adjusted gross revenues of nearly $17 million, according to Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission data. Missouri River Historic Development, the nonprofit group that holds the casino's state license, shared in 4.25 percent of that revenues, or approximately $700,000. MRHD distributes its funds to a range of charitable groups, civic organizations and local governments that serve Woodbury County.
In the mid-March through May period in 2019, state and local governments, which included the city of Sioux City and Woodbury County, shared in about $5.5 million in taxes from the Hard Rock, according to IRGC data.
Statewide, the 19 casinos took in about $130 million in adjusted gross revenues and paid about $29 million in taxes to state and local governments, according to the IRGC.
Last spring's comparisons do not take into consideration the new sportsbooks that opened at Iowa's casinos in late summer and early fall. Hard Rock's sportsbook debuted in September.
In some other states where casinos reopened after the COVID-19 threat eased, there was a slight uptick in revenues, compared to the same period last year.
The IRGC has not put together a forecast for the remainder of the fiscal year, administrator Brian Ohorilko said. But operators and others in the industry are bracing for a potential year-over-over slowdown, he said.
"After the initial excitement is over, most people in the industry are expecting a decline," Ohorilko said.
Like other casinos, the Hard Rock will initially operate at reduced capacity, as well as adopt social distancing practices and sanitation measures.
Entrances are limited to the main and east doors during most operating hours. The north entrance, located near Main + Abbey, is open only during the restaurant's hours only.
The new casino hours are 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. on weekdays. On weekends, the casino will offer its normal around-the-clock hours, running from 7 a.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Monday. The casino also will be open 24 hours on select weekends.
Temperature screening stations will be positioned at all entry points to ensure no one with an elevated temperature of 100.4 degrees or above enters the casino. All Hard Rock employees who work in direct guest-service areas will wear masks as part of their uniforms, and patrons are encouraged to wear masks as well.
While the entertainment venue was closed, the Hard Rock laid off its nearly 500 employees. The company said it will bring back staff in phases and as it continues to reopen the property to full operation under the guidance of state and gaming officials.
The Hard Rock's 54-room hotel, World Tour Buffet, valet and coat check will remain closed for the time being.
