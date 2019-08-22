SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission on Thursday morning approved a contract between the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and the third-party sports betting operator, bringing the casino's planned sports book one step closer to reality.
Mike Adams, the vice present of operations at Hard Rock, said the casino's third-party sports betting operator will be "Hard Rock Iowa," a partnership between Hard Rock Sioux City and Hard Rock International.
The casino is hoping to go live with retail sports betting by the middle of September, Adams said. Mobile sports betting, in which gamblers can place mobile bets with an electronic device, will come along somewhat later.
"We're able to move forward, and we need to basically have our internal controls gone through one more time for approval, and then have some of our other processes tested," Adams said.
"On the mobile application, this now allows us to take the product we have and begin the testing phases with that, to go for approvals," he added. "We're hopeful in the near future that we'll have that as the next option as well."
Previously, Hard Rock had hoped its sports book operation would begin by mid-August, ahead of the college football season and the beginning of the NFL season.
Hard Rock officials have devoted 400 square feet to a sports gambling section in a $895,000 remodeling project, at the building at 111 Third St. Hard Rock officials had reportedly planned to make the sports section larger, but talks with other operators showed the lion's share of sports gambling will not be done on premises but rather online.
In late July, Iowa gaming commissioners voted 5-0 to approve emergency rules for sports wagering and license applications filed by 18 of Iowa's 19 state-regulated casinos. The Casino Queen Marquette is the only state-licensed casino that has not yet applied for a sport wagering license.
Other Siouxland casinos, including WinnaVegas Casino Resort and Blackbird Bend Casino, also have not yet begun their sports betting operations.
