Harold's Photo Experts shuts down Sioux City location

SIOUX CITY -- Harold's Photo Experts has ended its retail presence in Sioux City.
In an email to customers and a sign posted in the window of its Southern Hills location, Harold's indicated that the company was pulling out of Sioux City. An adjoining Fastsigns store has also closed.
It is unclear when the store closed, and members of the family that operates Harold's could not be immediately reached by phone Friday.
"Due to the current COVID pandemic and an uncertain industry, we have decided not to renew our lease," the company wrote in the email.
Harold's Sioux City Facebook page lists the location as "permanently closed."
Harold's came to Sioux City in 1977, and three years later became one of the earliest tenants of the new Southern Hills Mall.
The Sioux Falls-based company offers cameras, equipment and camera services, as well as photo prints, calendars and other printing services. It traces its history back to 1910, when Emil Hanson and his wife, Agnes, moved to Sioux Falls and opened a photo studio, according to the company's website. Emil and Agnes' sons, Harold and Howard, opened a second location in 1938.
Harold's is still operated by the Hanson family.
Mom-and-pop photo stores have faced significant headwinds in recent years, as photography has migrated from time- and labor-intensive 35mm film cameras -- film processing was better left to professionals -- to user-friendly cellphone cameras. Photos taken on smartphones often exist solely online, rather than in albums.
Photo printing is increasingly done by national companies like Shutterfly or Snapfish that mail inexpensive prints to customers, or at chain stores like Walgreens or Walmart.
At one time, Harold's had locations in Sioux Falls, Fargo, North Dakota and at Hamilton Boulevard and Morningside in Sioux City, plus the location at the mall, which later migrated to a nearby strip mall.
Today there appears to be only one location left, at 912 W. 41st St. in Sioux Falls. The Argus Leader reported in 2017 that Harold's had closed down a location at 26th Street and Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls.
