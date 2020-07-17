Harold's Photo Experts shuts down Sioux City location

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Harold's Photo Experts has ended its retail presence in Sioux City.

In an email to customers and a sign posted in the window of its Southern Hills location, Harold's indicated that the company was pulling out of Sioux City. An adjoining Fastsigns store has also closed.

It is unclear when the store closed, and members of the family that operates Harold's could not be immediately reached by phone Friday.

"Due to the current COVID pandemic and an uncertain industry, we have decided not to renew our lease," the company wrote in the email.

Harold's Sioux City Facebook page lists the location as "permanently closed."

Harold's came to Sioux City in 1977, and three years later became one of the earliest tenants of the new Southern Hills Mall.