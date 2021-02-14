Harsh winter weather prompts wave of school closures across Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Classes have been cancelled or delayed Monday at some Siouxland schools due to the harsh winter weather in the forecast.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has placed much of the region in a wind chill warning until noon Monday. The overnight low into the early hours Monday could dip as low as 24 degrees below zero, with wind chill values as low as minus 38 degrees.

The following districts and schools have announced closures or delays:

-- Classes have been cancelled Monday for both the Sioux City Community School District and at South Sioux City Community Schools, the districts wrote in emails Sunday evening.

-- The campus at Briar Cliff University will be closed Monday, the college wrote on social media.

-- The Lawton-Bronson Community School District cancelled classes Monday, the district wrote on social media.