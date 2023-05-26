Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A veterans memorial more than three years in the making will be dedicated at a ceremony Saturday in downtown Hartington.

More than 300 individuals, families and businesses contributed money or labor toward the granite, steel and concrete memorial, which features 30 monuments. Over 622 individuals and families sponsored the 1,060 veterans listed in the memorial.

Six granite columns bearing the names of the area veterans who served in the military from the Civil War to the present stands in the middle of the memorial.

The design also features large bronze soldiers. One kneels at a monument in which "A Soldier's Prayer" is engraved. Another is kneeling and embracing a folded American flag before the bronze helmet, rifle and boots that mark the tribute to a fallen soldier.

The memorial also honors each branch of the armed services and Hartington's veterans organizations.

“Our goal was to deliver a memorial that we could all be proud of and that would last for many generations,“ said Dan Kathol, the chairman of the project.

Fulfilling a longtime goal by local veterans groups, the memorial was built on an open lot at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and State Street. The parcel was donated by local veterinarians, Drs. Ben and Erin Schroeder, who are featured on the National Geographic reality show, “Heartland Docs, DVM.”

The memorial cost $498,500, which included $125,000 to level the ground and bring it up to street level with concrete walls and packed clay dirt.

Michael D. Navrkal, a retired major general in the Army National Guard and former assistant adjutant general - Army of the Nebraska National Guard, and John Hilbert, director of the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs, will be among the guest speakers at the dedication ceremony, which starts at 2 p.m. Saturday. A reception will follow at the Hartington VFW Hall.