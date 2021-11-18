Hat rack art outside Sioux City Hall to be replaced

SIOUX CITY -- The Sculpt Siouxland board has decided to replace a hat rack bolted to the sidewalk outside Sioux City Hall.

"Hang Your Hat 3," an example of ready-made art from Ken Peterson, had become rusty and one of its hooks had broken off.

Since the damage to the third version of the hat rack is "irreparable," Sioux City Art Center Director Todd Behrens said Thursday that the board is going to find a replacement coat rack "as soon as possible," which would be the fourth of its kind.

Behrens told The Journal Wednesday that the board was moving toward removing the rack from its collection, but an official decision had not yet been made about the rack's future.

"Hang your Hat 3" is currently in storage at the Art Center.

The rack matches donors of winter coats and other clothing with local residents living on the street.

From the start, Peterson said he envisioned the rack as sort of a thrift store, operating outside the parameters of a traditional brick-and-mortar store. He said the informal exchange quickly became a hit with those living on the fringes of society, who are uncomfortable entering a store or seeking social services.

