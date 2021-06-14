Hausmann Construction bid accepted for new Law Enforcement Center

SIOUX CITY -- The Law Enforcement Authority approved the low bid of nearly $58.4 million from Norfolk, Nebraska-based Hausmann Construction for the new LEC building.
"It's a big day in Woodbury County history," said Authority Chair Ron Wieck.
The Authority, a joint city-county entity, had two options: accept the low bid, or reject both bids and rebid at a later date.
The Authority unanimously approved the bid during a Monday afternoon meeting.
The two bids were Hausmann Construction of Norfolk for $58.39 million and W.A. Klinger Construction of Sioux City for $59.3 million.
The project was initially estimated at $43 million. Shane Albrecht, project manager with Baker Group, said a $10 million increase was estimated before it was bid. County officials have blamed the increase on rising cost of construction materials tied the disruption of supply chains during the pandemic.
The new single-story jail will be built on a 38-acre plot of land in the vicinity near 28th Street, just north of the Lake Forest Mobile Home Community, and the aging jail downtown eventually will be shuttered.
The current jail, built in 1987, has been plagued by overcrowding and physical deficiencies, particularly in the heating and cooling systems. Officials had warned that a sudden failure of one of the jail's mechanical systems could be catastrophic, leading to an evacuation and a costly process of moving the inmates elsewhere. Repairs were estimated at more than $22 million.
The facility was built to house 90 inmates, but recently it has housed as many as 270. The new facility is 110,000-square-feet and will hold up to 450 inmates.
Feedback from contractors and community members received during the June 8 board of supervisors meeting said the project needed to be put on hold and the bids needed to be rejected.
But those with the law enforcement community and Authority members felt a delay would cost more money in the maintenance of the current facility, and the possible increase in prices.
The authority is required by Iowa law to accept the lowest responsive and responsible bid. Iowa does not have a local preference law.
Previously, It was said a rebid could cause a further increase of costs, a challenge to find workforce due to a labor shortage and an increase in cost for the prefabricated jail cells the authority approved in May.
Along with the overall bid, the contractors submitted bids for alternates. Hausmann submitted a bid of $1.48 million for alternate items, which include space for the County Attorney's office, shelf space, secure fences for judges and a concrete parking lot.
The Authority will meet on Monday at 2 p.m. to discuss the alternates as well as other aspects of the contract.
In March 2020, county voters approved a $50.3 million bond measure that calls for future property tax increases to pay for the Law Enforcement Center.
In addition to the general contract, the Authority Board already has approved contracts totaling over $20 million for site work and soil settlement monitoring, pre-fabricated jail cells and the project manager and architect.
To make up the funding shortfall, the county board of supervisors voted Tuesday to allocate $15.6 million of the county’s share of COVID-19 relief funds to the project.
However, it's not clear if the jail meet federal guidelines for how the relief funds can be used.
Caitlin Yamada