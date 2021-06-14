Hausmann Construction bid accepted for new Law Enforcement Center

The facility was built to house 90 inmates, but recently it has housed as many as 270. The new facility is 110,000-square-feet and will hold up to 450 inmates.

Feedback from contractors and community members received during the June 8 board of supervisors meeting said the project needed to be put on hold and the bids needed to be rejected.

But those with the law enforcement community and Authority members felt a delay would cost more money in the maintenance of the current facility, and the possible increase in prices.

The authority is required by Iowa law to accept the lowest responsive and responsible bid. Iowa does not have a local preference law.

Previously, It was said a rebid could cause a further increase of costs, a challenge to find workforce due to a labor shortage and an increase in cost for the prefabricated jail cells the authority approved in May.

Along with the overall bid, the contractors submitted bids for alternates. Hausmann submitted a bid of $1.48 million for alternate items, which include space for the County Attorney's office, shelf space, secure fences for judges and a concrete parking lot.

The Authority will meet on Monday at 2 p.m. to discuss the alternates as well as other aspects of the contract.