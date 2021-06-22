Hausmann Construction vetted for LEC project

SIOUX CITY -- After reviewing quality assurance information, officials working on The Law Enforcement Center project feel Hausmann is a responsible and responsive bidder.

Kenny Schmitz, the county building services director, and Shane Albrecht of the Baker Group presented information and research regarding Hausmann Construction and the quality assurance questionnaire during the Monday afternoon Authority meeting.

Schmitz and Albrecht felt Hausmann is a responsive and responsible bidder for the project after researching the company.

Hausmann Construction was required to complete a quality assurance questionnaire to the Authority to determine if they are a “responsive, responsible bidder.”

The questionnaire asked about Hausmann’s previous projects, safety violations, lawsuits, intended subcontractors and more.

Hausmann has never been suspended or departed, they have not been disqualified from bidding on a project in the last three years, they have never had a claim against their bonds, they have never failed to complete work and they have done many projects over $50 million.

Hausmann has one “serious” Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) violation from 2019 that resulted in a fatality.