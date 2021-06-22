Hausmann Construction vetted for LEC project

SIOUX CITY -- After reviewing quality assurance information, officials working on The Law Enforcement Center project feel Hausmann is a responsible and responsive bidder.
Kenny Schmitz, the county building services director, and Shane Albrecht of the Baker Group presented information and research regarding Hausmann Construction and the quality assurance questionnaire during the Monday afternoon Authority meeting.
Schmitz and Albrecht felt Hausmann is a responsive and responsible bidder for the project after researching the company.
Hausmann Construction was required to complete a quality assurance questionnaire to the Authority to determine if they are a “responsive, responsible bidder.”
The questionnaire asked about Hausmann’s previous projects, safety violations, lawsuits, intended subcontractors and more.
Hausmann has never been suspended or departed, they have not been disqualified from bidding on a project in the last three years, they have never had a claim against their bonds, they have never failed to complete work and they have done many projects over $50 million.
Hausmann has one “serious” Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) violation from 2019 that resulted in a fatality.
The employee was on a 13-foot vertical form tied off at the top, according to OSHA. The form fell over and the employee struck his head on the ground and the 1,500 pound form fell on him. Hausmann paid a $12,145 violation fee. According to Hausmann they worked with OSHA to create a new safety process to prevent future incidents for other contractors.
Hausmann has four pending lawsuits. Two of the suits were filed by Hausmann, the other two were filed against Hausmann.
Elite Health, LLC contracted Hausmann and Anderson-Shaw Construction to oversee the construction of a medical office building in Scotts Bluff, Nebraska in 2015. According to Elite Health there were defects with the project.
Hausmann said they were improperly named as a party to the Joint Venture. The proper company was Hausmann & Sons Construction.
“The matter has been settled by the appropriate parties and the formal settlement documents are under review with final approval likely happening this week,” according to a letter by Hausmann.
The second pending suit is in Hall County, Nebraska and was filed on June 8.
In 2016, Bigbys entered into a subcontract agreement with Hausmann for concrete work. Hausmann agreed to pay almost $5 million for the work.
Bigbys claims Hausmann has failed to pay Bigbys $311,909.62.
“Hausmann disputes payment is owed due to workmanship issues by the subcontractor,” according to a letter by Hausmann.
Hausmann has never built a jail before. In a letter to the board Hausmann states each building is unique in its use, but the building elements are all the same.
“Hausmann Construction has extensive and recent experience building structures of similar construction type and complexities across the region,” according to the letter.
Albrecht and Schmitz sent Hausmann follow-up questions that were all answered in detail.
Schmitz went beyond the questionnaire and contacted five previous bidders who had projects over $50 million.
Lincoln Electrical Systems, Pillen Family Farms, Elkhorn Valley Bank & Trust, UNL College of Engineering and Dial Retirement Communities were asked six questions regarding Hausmann’s work on the project.
The questions were:
-Did your firm contact other references prior to awarding a contract;
-Was your project completed on time and within budget;
-Were there any unexpected major change orders on your project;
-Were there any Labor or safety violations on your project;
-Would you consider using Hausmann Construction on your next project and;
-Describe your firm’s overall opinion of Hausmann Construction.
All five companies responded to each question positively and said they would use Hausmann again. They said the projects were on times and within budget.
Authority Chair Ron Wieck said there has been a lot of vetting on the project.
“All of the information that came back came back very, very favorable. The story on Hausmann, as we have it right now, is that it is a very, very responsible contractor and one that we want to move forward with,” Wieck said.
On Monday at 2 p.m., the LEC Authority will meet to discuss the contract and possibly officially reward the contract.
Caitlin Yamada