HEALTH CARE HEROES: Cleaning staff at MercyOne takes on a heightened importance

"It was very -- I'd say -- stressful. Because it was more work, and a lot of areas, say if a patient came into a non-COVID area and then ended up testing positive, we had to do wall washing, stuff like that. So it was extra work for them," Frahm said.

At the same time, even as the work grew more intense and more urgent, the standard garb became rather more cumbersome -- masks, gloves, gowns, face shields.

"When they go into these areas, they're gowned up, two masks, shields, you know, extra stuff -- and it's hot, and it wears them down quicker," Frahm said. "It's harder to breathe when you're doing that type of work in that type of equipment."

Perez was sanguine about the many layers of protective clothing the cleaning staff has to don during their shifts -- it's a small price to pay to be protected from the coronavirus, which has claimed 175 lives in Woodbury County and infected nearly 13 percent of the county's populace since the outbreak began.

"Wearing the PPE while we're doing the disinfecting, restocking and taking out the trash (is difficult), but I look at it more as, our safety, and for our care, and making sure that we're doing it correctly," she said.

