HEALTH CARE HEROES: Cleaning staff at MercyOne takes on a heightened importance

SIOUX CITY -- The jobs of the people in the environmental services department at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center became much more intensive as a result of the pandemic.
Kimberly "Kimmy" Perez had worked in the department less than a year when COVID-19 struck last March. Suddenly there was a lot more work to do, in a job that was never known for being particularly easy.
"We do more deep cleaning, more sanitizing, doing a lot of sanitizing the high-touch areas constantly," Perez said.
The intensive, nonstop cleaning of areas at high risk for coronavirus contamination is in addition to all the routine cleaning work the staff already performed.
While keeping medical facilities clean had been an imperative since the realization in the 19th century that microbes cause infectious disease, the importance of cleaning was magnified by the pandemic. The cleaning staffs at hospitals nationwide let no stone go unturned in the campaign to keep the coronavirus away from the uninfected, even as more rooms and more floors were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Susan Frahm, the operations manager of MercyOne's 45-person environmental services unit, which is charged with all cleaning duties at the hospital, described some elements of the hospital's heightened cleaning protocols adopted during the pandemic. The cleaning supplies -- the disinfectant chemicals -- remain the same, but far more elbow grease is required. Even the cleaning carts themselves have to be regularly sanitized.
"It was very -- I'd say -- stressful. Because it was more work, and a lot of areas, say if a patient came into a non-COVID area and then ended up testing positive, we had to do wall washing, stuff like that. So it was extra work for them," Frahm said.
At the same time, even as the work grew more intense and more urgent, the standard garb became rather more cumbersome -- masks, gloves, gowns, face shields.
"When they go into these areas, they're gowned up, two masks, shields, you know, extra stuff -- and it's hot, and it wears them down quicker," Frahm said. "It's harder to breathe when you're doing that type of work in that type of equipment."
Perez was sanguine about the many layers of protective clothing the cleaning staff has to don during their shifts -- it's a small price to pay to be protected from the coronavirus, which has claimed 175 lives in Woodbury County and infected nearly 13 percent of the county's populace since the outbreak began.
"Wearing the PPE while we're doing the disinfecting, restocking and taking out the trash (is difficult), but I look at it more as, our safety, and for our care, and making sure that we're doing it correctly," she said.