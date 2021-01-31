HEALTH CARE HEROES: Community Health Center dentists committed to clinic's mission

SIOUX CITY -- Many Siouxlanders have hunkered down at home as much as possible for the past several months in an attempt to avoid coming into contact with the novel coronavirus.

After all, the experts continue to say that the best way to stay safe is to stay home.

But for Dr. Ashley Huber, the dental clinic at Siouxland Community Health Center has felt like a safe haven for her and her colleagues. When seeing patients at the Sioux City clinic, she dons plenty of personal protective equipment, wearing an N95 respirator mask over her mouth and nose, a surgical mask over that and a face shield over both masks. She changes into a clean protective gown before seeing each patient. And she wears gloves, which, of course, were required before the pandemic.

In addition to that, all patients are screened and have their temperatures taken before entering the clinic. Staff members have their temperatures taken, too.

"I felt almost safest at work because of all the PPE and safety measures. If I was going to get it (the virus) at work, it means I was meant to get it," said Huber, the clinic's assistant director.

She and dental director Dr. Brenda Hausman-Miller laughed when asked how 2020 was for them.