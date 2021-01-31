HEALTH CARE HEROES: Community Health Center dentists committed to clinic's mission

SIOUX CITY -- Many Siouxlanders have hunkered down at home as much as possible for the past several months in an attempt to avoid coming into contact with the novel coronavirus.
After all, the experts continue to say that the best way to stay safe is to stay home.
But for Dr. Ashley Huber, the dental clinic at Siouxland Community Health Center has felt like a safe haven for her and her colleagues. When seeing patients at the Sioux City clinic, she dons plenty of personal protective equipment, wearing an N95 respirator mask over her mouth and nose, a surgical mask over that and a face shield over both masks. She changes into a clean protective gown before seeing each patient. And she wears gloves, which, of course, were required before the pandemic.
In addition to that, all patients are screened and have their temperatures taken before entering the clinic. Staff members have their temperatures taken, too.
"I felt almost safest at work because of all the PPE and safety measures. If I was going to get it (the virus) at work, it means I was meant to get it," said Huber, the clinic's assistant director.
She and dental director Dr. Brenda Hausman-Miller laughed when asked how 2020 was for them.
As it was for many of us, it was a challenge. And like other medical professionals, they continued to care for patients despite the constant threat that COVID-19 posed.
"It has been stressful," Hausman-Miller said. "Our mission to provide services to our community has pushed us through."
The center's dental clinic never closed in the pandemic's early days. Initially, dentists were advised not to perform any procedures that created aerosol or mist from the patient's mouth. That included cleanings and fillings, two common procedures. In April, the clinic saw only emergency cases.
"We chose to remain open," Huber said. "Our biggest thing at that time was remaining open for those emergency patients."
As guidelines and recommendations changed, the clinic resumed performing regular procedures with the care providers decked out in PPE but with a lower number of patients. Because they must remain socially distanced, fewer patients are allowed in the waiting room. Exam room doors are closed now to contain any potential virus spread. Rooms are sprayed and cleaned after each patient, a practice the clinic followed before the pandemic.
Needless to say, practicing during a pandemic has been an adjustment.
"The work itself is the same," Huber said. "Keeping up with the guidelines and the ever-changing recommendations, that was challenging."
The clinic's running at about 75% patient capacity now, Hausman-Miller said. Some of the changes, such as the increased PPE, may be here to stay.
So are the clinic's dentists and staff members. Despite all the challenges they've faced and any yet to come, they plan to continue to serve as a safety net for the community, serving children and other at-risk populations.
"I think a lot of us have a mindset to overcome," Hausman-Miller said. "I think a lot of us feel the mission that we're providing a service that's vital, and no matter what obstacle is thrown at us, we're going to get through."