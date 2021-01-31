HEALTH CARE HEROES: Floyd Valley lab manager adapts to new challenges of pandemic

LE MARS, Iowa -- Brenda Kolbeck had 20 years experience in the health care field, but the worst national pandemic in 100 years challenged her like never before.
Kolbeck, who has worked in the medical field since 2000, began serving in a managerial role at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars in 2005. Most recently, she has served as as a lab manager. It certainly has been a challenging last nine months in particular, she said, with extra hours and a need to shift to new procedures and regulations that came with handling blood or novel coronavirus specimens in the lab during the pandemic.
Yes, Kolbeck said, lab workers should be seen as "frontline heroes."
"We are the front line for patients. We are the first (medical entity) to release the results. No one knows they have (the virus) until we test and interpret results," Kolbeck said.
She admitted to feeling uneasy as Siouxland health officials were initially figuring out how to best serve people in the pandemic reality.
"I feel like, lab, we always have risk. This was a new risk, that was scary at first. As time went on, I felt protected, with the equipment we had," Kolbeck said.
Changes definitely had to come to Floyd Valley's lab, Kolbeck said, as it initially they did not have the analyzers to run the testing program.
Other shifts included switching the process by which nasal specimens were taken. The switch to the nasopharyngeal swabbing procedure deep into the nasal cavity is indisputably the best way to get a virus good test.
After the needed modifications to lab procedures and methodology, in terms of quality of care, Floyd Valley now offers every aspect that the state requires, and is providing "the best testing options," Kolbeck said.
When the pandemic started in late winter 2020, "we didn't see many cases at all," she recalled. A Test Iowa site at Floyd Valley in a drive-up format opened in early summer and remains functioning, although hours have decreased recently, when cases dropped. Today, in the colder winter, those being tested drive up to the parking lot, call in, and come into the hospital entrance for the swabbing exercise.
The hours for Kolbeck and staff members went up last year, particularly in July and August when a delay to the start of the school year in some Plymouth County districts took place. A second spike occurred around Thanksgiving.
"The amount of work and time our staff has put into it, they have been doing a wonderful job. I'm just very proud of what they've done to provide care for our community," Kolbeck said.
Working back in the lab, Kolbeck doesn't have a lot of first-hand interactions with people using the hospital, those occur more with nurses. But tales of thanks have trickled back to Kolbeck, plus she's heard some of that when out in the Le Mars community, a place she still lives after being raised in the Plymouth County seat.
As of the third week in January, the 69 deaths from COVID-19 in Plymouth County were the second highest in Northwest Iowa. The county also was tacking with the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases, with more than 3,500, trailing only Woodbury, Sioux and Buena Vista counties.
Kolbeck said Plymouth County residents are feeling much more at ease among the pandemic now that vaccines are in the first round of being distributed.
"There is still some (fear) out there...The tension has decreased. They know there is an end in sight, so that feeling is going away," Kolbeck said.