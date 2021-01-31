HEALTH CARE HEROES: Floyd Valley lab manager adapts to new challenges of pandemic

LE MARS, Iowa -- Brenda Kolbeck had 20 years experience in the health care field, but the worst national pandemic in 100 years challenged her like never before.

Kolbeck, who has worked in the medical field since 2000, began serving in a managerial role at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars in 2005. Most recently, she has served as as a lab manager. It certainly has been a challenging last nine months in particular, she said, with extra hours and a need to shift to new procedures and regulations that came with handling blood or novel coronavirus specimens in the lab during the pandemic.

Yes, Kolbeck said, lab workers should be seen as "frontline heroes."

"We are the front line for patients. We are the first (medical entity) to release the results. No one knows they have (the virus) until we test and interpret results," Kolbeck said.

She admitted to feeling uneasy as Siouxland health officials were initially figuring out how to best serve people in the pandemic reality.