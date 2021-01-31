HEALTH CARE HEROES: UnityPoint volunteers offer patients personal touch

"Safety is a major concern," she said. "From the patient to the health care professional to the volunteer, our No. 1 aim is to keep everyone well."

Which is why O'Brien has increased the amount of training given to volunteers, relating to safety protocol. While masks are mandatory for people performing most tasks, face shields, rubber gloves and other protective gear are required for other tasks.

"We're certainly not up to where we were, pre-pandemic," O'Brien allowed. "But we'll get back to where we need to be."

During the time when volunteer services stopped, O'Brien and other hospital personnel decided to revamp the volunteer program for the first time in nearly 20 years.

"Hey, when life gives you lemons, you must make lemonade," she said. "When we were shut down, it gave us a chance to take a step back and see how things could be improved."

To that end, O'Brien said UnityPoint is working toward a pilot program which could further integrate volunteer services as they relate to patients.

"At the end of the day, everything revolves around the patient and his family," she explained. "Nobody wants to be in the hospital but making it as stress-free is a key component to customer service."