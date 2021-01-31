HEALTH CARE HEROES: UnityPoint volunteers offer patients personal touch

SIOUX CITY -- Never underestimate the important role a volunteer can play at a hospital.
Volunteers may meet and greet people arriving for appointments, play comforting music for nervous patients and, even, cuddle babies in a pediatrics department.
"Doctors and nurses may want to hold back a bit with their patients," Mary O'Brien explained. "Volunteers are given the task of providing an extra, more personal touch."
In charge of Unity Point Health - St. Luke's gift shop for more than 15 years, O'Brien became the hospital's manager of volunteer services more than three years ago.
Through her expanded role, O'Brien supervised between 125 - 150 people who volunteered their services based upon individual interests and talents.
Such services might include anything from assisting in an office, knitting or crocheting blankets and caps as well as working in the gift shop.
All of these volunteer services were temporarily suspended over concerns related to novel coronavirus.
"We had to discontinue everything for a good six months," O'Brien said. "It has only been since August that UnityPoint has slowly added more volunteer opportunities in a limited way."
A cautious approach is fine by O'Brien, who noted that hospital volunteers tend to be older and may carry health risks making them susceptible for COVID-19.
"Safety is a major concern," she said. "From the patient to the health care professional to the volunteer, our No. 1 aim is to keep everyone well."
Which is why O'Brien has increased the amount of training given to volunteers, relating to safety protocol. While masks are mandatory for people performing most tasks, face shields, rubber gloves and other protective gear are required for other tasks.
"We're certainly not up to where we were, pre-pandemic," O'Brien allowed. "But we'll get back to where we need to be."
During the time when volunteer services stopped, O'Brien and other hospital personnel decided to revamp the volunteer program for the first time in nearly 20 years.
"Hey, when life gives you lemons, you must make lemonade," she said. "When we were shut down, it gave us a chance to take a step back and see how things could be improved."
To that end, O'Brien said UnityPoint is working toward a pilot program which could further integrate volunteer services as they relate to patients.
"At the end of the day, everything revolves around the patient and his family," she explained. "Nobody wants to be in the hospital but making it as stress-free is a key component to customer service."
Plus it isn't just the patients who benefit from O'Brien's team of volunteers.
"There were a lot of hospital personnel who said things weren't the same without our volunteers," she said. "Sometimes, you miss that friendly face."
As volunteer service opportunities have increased, O'Brien said she needs more people willing to donate their time in nearly 25 different capacities.
If you'd like to become a UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's volunteer, contact O'Brien at 712-279-3220 or Mary.Obrien@unitypoint.org.
"It doesn't matter if you want to donate a few hours a week or a few hours a month, you are still making a difference," she said.
That would certainly be the case for patients who may not have many visitors.
"Our volunteers can help a patient pass the time, providing an increased level of comfort," O'Brien said. "The hospital's goal is to increase a patient's overall satisfaction with his care by increasing his sense of well-being.
"Hospital volunteers are significant when comes to overall satisfaction," she continued. "We all have a role to play."