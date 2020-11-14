Health care workers fatigued; hospital patient numbers rising as second COVID-19 wave hits Sioux City

"We're kind of right on the bubble, and so is Sioux Falls and so is Omaha. The risk is that on a given day, our demand might exceed our capacity," he said. "We're just worried about sort of everybody's demand peaking at the same time and nobody being able to transfer when they're full."

On Friday, a total of 91 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or St. Luke's, according to Siouxland District Health Department, an increase of two from Thursday. Of those, 65 were hospitalized for treatment of the virus. Another 26 in the hospital have the virus, but are hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, 47 are Woodbury County residents.

Beth Hughes, president of MercyOne Western Iowa Region, said the Sioux City hospital is seeing an increase in hospitalizations, but she said it hasn't quite reached the level of the spring surge. When MercyOne needs to expand its bed capacity, Hughes said it shuts down other parts of its organization, such as non-essential surgery, which it hasn't had to do during this most recent spike in cases.