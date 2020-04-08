Health center leader: More than 200 COVID-19 tests performed at Sioux City site

SIOUX CITY -- Kerry Patterson said she's constantly washing her hands and avoiding touching her eyes, nose and mouth.
The Siouxland Community Health Center's laboratory and radiology manager also dons a face shield, mask, gloves and the other necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) every moment that she's swabbing nasal cavities for the novel coronavirus in a garage on the health center's property.
"You just make sure 100 percent that you're not going to contaminate yourself. I'm not worried collecting over there at all," she said. "I don't feel like the rest of our team is worried, either, because we do what we're supposed to do to protect ourselves."
Patterson said Tuesday afternoon that six of the more than 200 tests performed at the downtown drive-thru testing site turned out to be positive for COVID-19. The site first opened on March 27. Siouxland District Health Department reported two additional cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Wednesday morning, bringing the county's total up to 11 cases.
Dr. Michael Piplani, the health center's chief medical officer, said his impression is that the virus hasn't really spread locally.
"They're not predicting the peak for Iowa for like 19 more days, so it's like people are catching it now and will really show signs of illness about that time," he said. "I think it's real important that we be testing now to find everyone now that's positive to help them quarantine."
Although Patterson said 60-some people can be tested at the drive-thru site daily, she said between 30 and 40 are coming through.
"There's more capability to get more people through, but you can't just walk up and say, 'Hey, I want to be tested,'" said Patterson, who said lots of cases of strep throat have been detected at the site.
Piplani described the testing site as a "great show of community cooperation." He said all of the major medical practices in the community have donated PPE. Besides an ample supply of PPE, which Patterson said health care workers are "diligent" about preserving, she said the health center also has an adequate supply of test kits for the site. In order to be tested for COVID-19, patients must call their primary care physician, who will assess their symptoms either in-person or through telehealth, a visit by phone or video chat. The main symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Piplani was just a child when the Hong Kong flu pandemic struck in 1968, killing an estimated 1 million people worldwide. In his 30-year medical career, Piplani said he can't recall another virus being as deadly as COVID-19.
"You need to be really kind of frail and old to succumb to the flu. This is just different. It's attacking so many young people," he said.
Piplani said the main area of the body that the novel coronavirus attacks is the lungs, but, because of the way that the virus is structured, he said it can get into basically any cell if the timing is right.
"It can get into your intestines and give you the diarrhea. It can get around your muscles and cause inflammation to give you the muscle aches of flu. For some people, it's a very bad sore throat," he said.
A few weeks ago, when the testing criteria was more restrictive, even if a physician had a hunch that a patient who didn't meet the testing standards had the virus, Piplani said test kits and PPE had to be saved for somebody who was more likely to test positive, due to travel history or other circumstances.
"It was very hard to get anyone tested. Things have loosened up a little bit in that regard. We're testing health care workers now, so we can identify those folks and get them out of work to help preserve our workforce," said Piplani, who said he has heard that health care workers in Siouxland have tested positive for COVID-19. "Going into health care, you put yourself in harm's way for any disease, but that's not to say they couldn't have picked it up at a local big-box store, either. What I hear is all anecdotal. There aren't many, but it does happen."
COVID-19 testing consists of inserting a nasopharyngeal swab up the nostril all the way to the back of the throat, which, Piplani said, is the best location to find certain viruses. Piplani, who has undergone similar testing in the past, described the sensation as "unusual." He said some say it feels "painful," "pretty uncomfortable," or that they've "never felt anything like that before."
"It's not very pleasant, and that's why we need, basically, full personal protective equipment to do those cultures, because you're going to really cough out a huge cloud of particles when that Q-tip gets to the back of your nose," he said.
Patterson said swabs collected from frontline workers in the health care and law enforcement fields, as well as people living in group homes and those over the age of 60 with multiple comorbidities, such as diabetes or lung disease, are sent to the State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa for evaluation. Swabs taken from all other individuals go to LabCorp, a reference laboratory.
"If it goes to the state, we're getting them back in usually 24 to 48 hours," Patterson said of the results. "LabCorp has increased their testing capacity, so we're getting those in anywhere between two to five days."
Patterson said she has been communicating with the state and other health centers around Iowa about the availability of rapid test kits, which could produce results in as little as five minutes. She said the health center would love to be able to provide rapid COVID-19 testing if it can secure the necessary supplies.
"That would be awesome for our community members," she said.
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
