Health center leader: More than 200 COVID-19 tests performed at Sioux City site

Piplani was just a child when the Hong Kong flu pandemic struck in 1968, killing an estimated 1 million people worldwide. In his 30-year medical career, Piplani said he can't recall another virus being as deadly as COVID-19.

"You need to be really kind of frail and old to succumb to the flu. This is just different. It's attacking so many young people," he said.

Piplani said the main area of the body that the novel coronavirus attacks is the lungs, but, because of the way that the virus is structured, he said it can get into basically any cell if the timing is right.

"It can get into your intestines and give you the diarrhea. It can get around your muscles and cause inflammation to give you the muscle aches of flu. For some people, it's a very bad sore throat," he said.

A few weeks ago, when the testing criteria was more restrictive, even if a physician had a hunch that a patient who didn't meet the testing standards had the virus, Piplani said test kits and PPE had to be saved for somebody who was more likely to test positive, due to travel history or other circumstances.