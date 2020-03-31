Health department: 143 COVID-19 tests completed on Woodbury County residents

SIOUX CITY -- As of Tuesday morning, 143 tests for the novel coronavirus had been completed on Woodbury County residents, but the county's total number of positive cases remained at 4, according to Siouxland District Health Department data.
Roughly 3 percent of Woodbury County's tests have come back positive, which is below Iowa's statewide average of 6.7 percent. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 6,888 tests in the state have come back negative, while 497 were positive.
Three of the Woodbury County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, while one is still recuperating at home, according to Siouxland District Health Department.
Although COVID-19 testing is much more widely available, medical providers continue to prioritize which patients need to be seen and tested. The number of tests currently pending in Woodbury County is currently not available.
Testing for COVID-19 is conducted at the state public health laboratory and it can also be done at a number of private laboratories. Many of the tests completed at medical facilities in Woodbury County are for residents of other counties that come to Woodbury County for medical care, but these numbers are not reflected in the county's total, according to Siouxland District Health Department.
"Tests completed on a resident of a surrounding county, even if it is done at a medical office in Woodbury County, is reported to the public health department in the county of residence of the patient," Michelle Clausen Rosendahl, director of environmental health for Siouxland District Health Department, said in an email Tuesday.
According to the health department's statement, private laboratories were originally only required to report positive test results to public health. Earlier this month, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds mandated that both positive and negative results be reported to public health. Since that time, private labs have slowly begun reporting negative results in addition to positive cases.
"Because of this, there was no way to track the total number of tests that had been completed, and accurate numbers were not available," the statement read.
As the availability of testing increases, health officials expect the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to rise. Local health officials estimate they'll be able to test up to 60 patients a day for the novel coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site that opened Friday in downtown Sioux City. In order to be tested for COVID-19, patients must call their primary care physician, who will assess their symptoms either in-person or through telehealth, a visit by phone or video chat.
Approximately 80 percent of Iowans infected with COVID-19 will experience only mild to moderate illness. The main symptoms of the novel coronavirus are fever, cough and shortness of breath. According to the statement, most mildly ill Iowans will not need to go to their health care provider or be tested to confirm that they have COVID-19.
