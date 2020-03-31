Health department: 143 COVID-19 tests completed on Woodbury County residents

SIOUX CITY -- As of Tuesday morning, 143 tests for the novel coronavirus had been completed on Woodbury County residents, but the county's total number of positive cases remained at 4, according to Siouxland District Health Department data.

Roughly 3 percent of Woodbury County's tests have come back positive, which is below Iowa's statewide average of 6.7 percent. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 6,888 tests in the state have come back negative, while 497 were positive.

Three of the Woodbury County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, while one is still recuperating at home, according to Siouxland District Health Department.

Although COVID-19 testing is much more widely available, medical providers continue to prioritize which patients need to be seen and tested. The number of tests currently pending in Woodbury County is currently not available.

Testing for COVID-19 is conducted at the state public health laboratory and it can also be done at a number of private laboratories. Many of the tests completed at medical facilities in Woodbury County are for residents of other counties that come to Woodbury County for medical care, but these numbers are not reflected in the county's total, according to Siouxland District Health Department.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member