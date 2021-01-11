Health official: 3,450 doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in Woodbury County

Grieme said District Health expects to have a limited supply of the vaccine for a few weeks, as the state seeks to meet its vaccination commitment to long-term care facilities.

"As few as 19,000 doses for the entire state, but they will allocate that across the way," he said.

Grieme noted that he has "not seen vaccine flowing into South Dakota" and that Southeast South Dakota residents are calling his department seeking inoculations.

"This is really a federal asset, so we don't necessarily deny. But, in this case, once we get past the health care professionals, we're trying to figure out what our strategy is, because our priority is to get Iowa residents of Woodbury County," he said.

After health care providers, Grieme said District Health is debating between prioritizing those 70 and older or 75 and older. Since the vaccine must be fully administered within five days of thawing, he said the department wants to ensure enough people are in the queue.

"More importantly, once you take the first dose out of the vial, you have six hours to get the whole vial used. The Pfizer has five doses per vial and the Moderna has 10 doses per vial," he said. "We don't want to have any go to waste."

Grieme told the council that pre-scheduled vaccination clinics probably won't happen until April, or even closer to June or July, for members of the public who don't fall into one of the priority groups due their profession, age, or a pre-existing condition, which would increase their risk for severe illness if they contract the virus.

