Health official optimistic about current COVID numbers

SIOUX CITY -- It's been months since Woodbury County has seen COVID-19 numbers this promising.
The county's 14-day positivity rate on tests performed dropped to 8.7%, a rate that has declined steadily from 17% three weeks ago. The seven-day rate was even lower, with just 7% of tests showing positive results in the past week.
Health officials will tell you we're not out of the woods yet. Positivity rates above 5% are a concern. But the numbers are heading in a positive direction, the best they've been since August, the Siouxland District Health Department said in its weekly report Friday.
"This is a good sign. There's plenty of reasons for optimism," District Health deputy director Tyler Brock said.
Northwest Iowa as a whole is seeing encouraging numbers. The seven-day positivity rates are nearly all in the single digits, with Cherokee County the lowest at 4%. Ida and Crawford counties are the only two with double-digit rates at 13% and 10%, respectively.
"This is a legitimate drop in COVID activity," Brock said.
Brock said fewer people in the area are susceptible to the virus at this time. A surge of cases in December has left a higher number of people with natural immunity, and fewer people have been tested in recent days. The number of people receiving the COVID vaccine continues to climb, and hospitalizations have dropped.
As of Tuesday, 4,930 doses of the vaccine had been administered to Woodbury County residents, and 1,013 county residents have received both doses to complete the vaccination series, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Brock said it's been typical during the pandemic to see numbers rise and fall. Siouxland has seen surges in the spring and fall and a dip during the summer. Other regions of the United States have experienced similar peaks and valleys.
"Whether it's going to stay down, I don't know," Brock said. "It's been hard to predict that."
Siouxland District Health on Wednesday reported 20 COVID patients hospitalized in either UnityPoint -- St. Luke's and MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, 15 of them hospitalized due to the illness. The hospitals had 52 COVID patients three weeks ago.
The IDPH reported one COVID-related death in Woodbury County on Wednesday, the 182nd in the county. In South Dakota, Union County recorded two deaths, raising the number there to 38, and Clay County had an additional death, increasing its total to 15.
The deaths are a reminder that people should not let their guard down against the virus. Siouxland District Health continues to urge people to wear masks covering their nose and mouth, practice social distancing and avoid crowds.