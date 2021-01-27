Health official says up to 2,000 could be vaccinated daily in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department Director Kevin Grieme said Monday that up to 2,000 people a day could be vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Sioux City Convention Center.

Grieme, who made that statement during the Sioux City Council meeting, said local health care providers are scheduled to meet Wednesday to finalize the details of these community vaccination clinics, which are slated to begin being held the second week in February. The Convention Center is being considered as the location for the clinics, which will be open to those 65 and older, as well as other 1B populations.

"If we can get a consistent flow of vaccine, we will do that over a period of weeks, so we can get through that 1B," Grieme said. "The health care provider group that is working, they're committed to getting this done. They want to make sure when the vaccine's in, we got a clinic ready to go and we get it injected into arms."

Grieme said Woodbury County has 15,900 residents who are 65 and older. He said another 5,600 residents who comprise tier 1 of 1B are firefighters, police officers, child welfare social workers, PK-12 staff, early childhood education staff and child care workers.