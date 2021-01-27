Health official says up to 2,000 could be vaccinated daily in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department Director Kevin Grieme said Monday that up to 2,000 people a day could be vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Sioux City Convention Center.
Grieme, who made that statement during the Sioux City Council meeting, said local health care providers are scheduled to meet Wednesday to finalize the details of these community vaccination clinics, which are slated to begin being held the second week in February. The Convention Center is being considered as the location for the clinics, which will be open to those 65 and older, as well as other 1B populations.
"If we can get a consistent flow of vaccine, we will do that over a period of weeks, so we can get through that 1B," Grieme said. "The health care provider group that is working, they're committed to getting this done. They want to make sure when the vaccine's in, we got a clinic ready to go and we get it injected into arms."
Grieme said Woodbury County has 15,900 residents who are 65 and older. He said another 5,600 residents who comprise tier 1 of 1B are firefighters, police officers, child welfare social workers, PK-12 staff, early childhood education staff and child care workers.
"One of the things that will be our limitation is the receipt of (the vaccine)," said Grieme, who noted that Iowa is receiving 18,500 doses a week at the state level. "Nebraska's getting 23,500 (doses) and their population is less than half. I don't know the reason why for that. I'm not sure what it is."
Grieme said vaccination will be by appointment-only at the community vaccination clinics and that proof of residency is not required. He said those who do not have an appointment will be turned away at the door.
"We just have to do that to make sure we're reaching the priority audiences," he said. "We'll look at social distancing, masking required, every safety mechanism that we can actually do to assure it doesn't become an issue."
Grieme said his department is still trying to develop a strategy for vaccinating tier 2 of 1B, which includes front-line essential workers in food, agriculture and manufacturing sectors who live or work in non-social distanced settings.
Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr asked Grieme if the vaccine would be available for 1B populations at family practice clinics, as well. He said distributing the vaccine to clinics would be challenging, due to storage and handling requirements. Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine must be fully administered within five days of thawing.
"You tap into a vial, you have to have five arms waiting there to get it within six hours," he said.
Grieme said a waiting list is not being established for the community vaccination clinics. He said residents will be able to make appointments online by going to Siouxland District Health Department's website, but he said appointment scheduling isn't yet available for 1B populations.
Siouxland Community Health Center and the family practice clinics will be providing scheduling support to underserved populations who are unable to register online, according to Grieme.
Although Grieme said District Health can bill an administrative fee to health insurance companies, he said the uninsured still qualify for the vaccine.
"They will still get the vaccine and all of this is done at no charge to them -- no copay, no anything that comes out of that. This is what our insurance companies agreed," he said. "That's really the only thing that recoup to kind of cover some of those costs."
A total of 884 Woodbury County residents have received a full course of two COVID-19 vaccine doses, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Monday.
A total of 4,631 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Woodbury County residents, meaning that 2,863 county residents have had only one dose. Residents of neighboring counties have been coming to Woodbury County for a vaccine, as the total number of vaccines administered in the county (not just to county residents) is 7,513, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.
Vaccinations began more than a month ago. The shots, to this point, have been given almost exclusively to people in phase 1A of the vaccination program, which consists of long-term care facility residents and front-line medical workers.