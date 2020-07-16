Heartland Counseling Services announces information breach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Siouxland mental health and substance abuse services provider said Thursday that information of more than 500 of its contacts was potentially compromised.

Heartland Counseling Services, Inc. said in a statement that the breach, which occurred on May 19, was the result of the use of electronic mail communication made to its contacts.

The statement said contacts of Heartland received emails on which other recipients' names and email addresses were visible. The breach did not involve financial information or information related to visits or care.

The breach potentially affects those who were current contacts of Heartland as of the date of the breach.

"Immediately upon learning of the breach the same day of its occurrence, Heartland Counseling Services, Inc. took corrective action to retract the communications using technology. In addition, the Corporate Compliance Officer investigated and additional training on HIPAA and communications was immediately undertaken," the statement said.

For more information call Jennifer Jackson, Heartland's executive director, at 402-494-3337.

