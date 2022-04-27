Heartland Counseling Services breaks ground on 20,000-square-foot facility

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Heartland Counseling Services ceremoniously broke ground on a 20,000-square-foot facility Tuesday in South Sioux City.

Heartland has been providing mental health and substance abuse services to the community for 45 years. The new facility at 1201 Arbor Drive will nearly double the size of Heartland's current building and allow it to address a state-wide shortage of mental health providers and rising suicide rates.

"The thing is, we want to stop the stigma of mental health and normalize it. This building is going to help us do that," Jennifer Jackson, Heartland's executive director, told dozens gathered at the site of the new facility, which is directly across from the water tower and soccer fields. "We're going to be able to serve a lot more individuals."

Heartland has outgrown its current location on West 21st Street, which it has been leasing since 1995. Heartland served an estimated 4,000 individual clients in 2022, up from the 1,750 it served in 2019. Thousands more have been served through groups, trainings and workshops, according to data provided by Heartland.

"You always hear of school shootings, hear of people with guns and you think, 'What if we could've got to those people before that happened? What if we could have mental health interventions?" South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch said before shovels were dug into the dirt. "To make this successful it takes a village. Heartland Counseling can't do it by themselves. It takes all of us and all of our businesses and everything that we do."

The new facility allow for the Life Center Day Rehab to be located within the same building and for all Heartland staff to be located onsite, while also providing for additional therapists and community support staff. The building will have dedicated rooms for family, parent-child interaction and art therapies, as well as space in which employees can take a break and recharge.

Jackson said Heartland's growth is possible because of community support.

"Just yesterday, I was approved with the board of directors to hire five more staff members. We have 44 staff members now and we're going to be hiring another three come July 1. That's another 10 people, almost," she said. "We'll probably see even more in our future with expanding out to all of the rural school districts."

R Perry Construction is the general contractor for the project. Jackson said she hopes staff will be able to move into the new building sometime within the next year.

For more information visit heartlandcounselingservices.org

